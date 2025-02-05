Flames Doubled By Maple Leafs

Calgary falls 6-3 to Toronto

By Chris Wahl
The Toronto Maple Leafs rode a four-goal second period en route to a 6-3 victory over the Flames Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

William Nylander led the way with a hat-trick for the visitors.

Matt Coronato and Yegor Sharangovich replied with powerplay goals for Calgary, while Joel Farabee recorded his first tally in Flames silks in the third period.

The story of the first period wasn't just about the goal.

It was about the goals that could have been.

Toronto thought they'd opened the scoring at the 6:30 mark, but it was adjudged John Tavares knocked the loose biscuit into the net with a high stick. The tally was wiped off the sheet.

The same fate befell Flames forward Farabee 99 seconds later, after the newcomer tapped in a loose puck at the right post. However that goal, too, was overturned after it was ruled Leafs netminder Joseph Woll had been interfered with moments prior.

But if at first you don't succeed, then try, try again.

And that's what the locals did - cashing in on a 5-on-3 with 5:44 left in the frame.

Nazem Kadri wired a one-timer from the right circle, and the rebound fell to Coronato on the left side. But the winger had to be persistent, his first effort blocked by former Flame Chris Tanev, his second snapped past a prone Woll for his 14th goal of the campaign.

But it wasn't just about offence for Coronato, either.

He made a terrific defensive play at the other end of the rink on his ensuing shift, racing back down the middle of the ice, stick in position to deny Matthew Knies a back-door tap-in.

Calgary outshot Toronto 10-7 in period one.

The powerplays went to work as period two began.

Leafs forwards William Nylander and John Tavares scored man-advantage markers 41 seconds apart, giving their side a 2-1 lead before the period was three-and-a-half minutes old.

But that lead was short-lived, thanks in part to a second Flames two-man advantage.

And with time and space, the powerplay went to work.

Kadri put the puck on a platter for MacKenzie Weegar, who fired a slapshot from the point that Sharangovich got just enough of a touch to, all while providing the perfect screen in front of Woll.

The visitors took a 4-2 lead into the intermission, Bobby McMann and Nylander scoring on odd-man rushes in the latter half of the frame.

Knies added a fifth for Toronto five minutes into the third, but one of the newest Flames answered right back.

After a turnover in the Leafs zone, Farabee strode to the net, readying himself for a point shot that ended up deflecting to Jonathan Huberdeau, who snapped a quick rebound effort that glanced in off his new teammate.

Nylander rounded out the scoring - and completed his hat-trick - in the final minute of play.

Dustin Wolf made 24 saves in goal for Calgary.

Kadri led the home side with five shots on target.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Martin Pospisil
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar
Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf - starter
Dan Vladar

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 26, TOR 30

Powerplay: CGY 2-5, TOR 2-4

Faceoffs: CGY 47.2%, TOR 52.8%

Blocked Shots: CGY 14, TOR 23

Hits: CGY 22, TOR 20

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 22, TOR 24

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 4, TOR 10

Up Next:

The Flames continue their homestand Thursday at 7 p.m., when the Avalanche pay their first visit of the season to the Scotiabank Saddledome. CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

