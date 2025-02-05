Flames Doubled By Maple Leafs

The story of the first period wasn't just about the goal.

It was about the goals that could have been.

Toronto thought they'd opened the scoring at the 6:30 mark, but it was adjudged John Tavares knocked the loose biscuit into the net with a high stick. The tally was wiped off the sheet.

The same fate befell Flames forward Farabee 99 seconds later, after the newcomer tapped in a loose puck at the right post. However that goal, too, was overturned after it was ruled Leafs netminder Joseph Woll had been interfered with moments prior.

But if at first you don't succeed, then try, try again.

And that's what the locals did - cashing in on a 5-on-3 with 5:44 left in the frame.

Nazem Kadri wired a one-timer from the right circle, and the rebound fell to Coronato on the left side. But the winger had to be persistent, his first effort blocked by former Flame Chris Tanev, his second snapped past a prone Woll for his 14th goal of the campaign.