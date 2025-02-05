Say What - 'Their Skill Took Over'

MacKenzie Weegar on the difference in the game:

"Obviously the PK in the second period, and then two turnovers, and their skill took over. Two 2-on-1s, and they capitalized on a couple of our mistakes there. That second period was where the game kinda tilted the other way."

On what's brought about success on two-man advantages:

"I think just moving the puck fast, seeing the open lane and taking the shot. A little bit of deception at times, a little more movement. That’s probably the positive part to take away from this game."

On emotions running high in the game and on the bench:

"It’s competitive guys that we’ve got on our team. We want to win every single night. We want to make the right plays every night. Guys - not necessarily want to go at each other - but there’s that competitive, intense times in the game where guys are fiery, and hold each other accountable at times, or they’re pissed at themselves. But then there’s guys that pick each other up in situations like that. We’re a competitive group. We want to win, we’re fighting for a playoff spot here."