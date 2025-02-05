Say What - 'Their Skill Took Over'

What was said following a 6-3 setback to the Leafs

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Mikael Backlund on giving up odd-man rushes to the Leafs:

"At times, we didn’t make the right reads. They’re a very skilled team, they make you pay quickly. They’re very good transitioning from defence to offence, we knew that going in. There was a few times we didn’t make the right read, it cost us some chances against and some goals against."

On frustrations on the penalty-kill:

"Frustrating that they scored two quick ones there, back-to-back powerplays. That’s really frustrating. I thought we did a good job, bouncing back, killing some off after that, but it’s definitely frustrating when we give up two."

MacKenzie Weegar on the difference in the game:

"Obviously the PK in the second period, and then two turnovers, and their skill took over. Two 2-on-1s, and they capitalized on a couple of our mistakes there. That second period was where the game kinda tilted the other way."

On what's brought about success on two-man advantages:

"I think just moving the puck fast, seeing the open lane and taking the shot. A little bit of deception at times, a little more movement. That’s probably the positive part to take away from this game."

On emotions running high in the game and on the bench:

"It’s competitive guys that we’ve got on our team. We want to win every single night. We want to make the right plays every night. Guys - not necessarily want to go at each other - but there’s that competitive, intense times in the game where guys are fiery, and hold each other accountable at times, or they’re pissed at themselves. But then there’s guys that pick each other up in situations like that. We’re a competitive group. We want to win, we’re fighting for a playoff spot here."

Joel Farabee on scoring his first goal as a Flame:

"I think, you know, obviously winning’s way more important, but it definitely feels good to get the first one out of the way, even though it took a couple tries. At the end of the day, I’d rather never score and win every game than score and lose. It’s all about just getting a little bit better."

On the game overall:

"A lot of penalties. So it’s a weird flow when there’s a lot of penalties going both sides. Just kind of a weird game - special teams - I thought our powerplay looked good, woulda been nice to get a couple kills there and keep the momentum going. Kind of just a weird game altogether."

Ryan Huska on the defeat:

"I thought if you were to sum our game up in a short phrase, I thought we forced offence, and we got ourselves into trouble because of that. Their last three goals, before the empty-netter, was all a result of us forcing offence, which is something that we typically don’t do. And against a team that’s got skilled forwards like they do, you can’t play that game."

On why his group forced plays in the offensive zone:

"You probably feel pressure to win. I think that’s one thing, where guys want to do whatever they can to help the team win, and typically, when you get into those situations, you just want to trust your game. You play the 2-2 game - if you have to - until the last minute of the third period. Because that’s our style, and something we’ll remind the players about tomorrow."

