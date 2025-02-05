Say What - 'Their Skill Took Over'

Mikael Backlund on giving up odd-man rushes to the Leafs:
"At times, we didn’t make the right reads. They’re a very skilled team, they make you pay quickly. They’re very good transitioning from defence to offence, we knew that going in. There was a few times we didn’t make the right read, it cost us some chances against and some goals against."
On frustrations on the penalty-kill:
"Frustrating that they scored two quick ones there, back-to-back powerplays. That’s really frustrating. I thought we did a good job, bouncing back, killing some off after that, but it’s definitely frustrating when we give up two."