Carolina leads the League in both shot attempts and high-danger chances (per Natural Stat Trick); the visitors struck twice in quick succession to increase their lead to 3-0 inside two minutes of period two.

Jack Roslovic converted on a rebound attempt from in tight, before Necas placed his own second chance opportunity into the top corner.

Calgary got a goal back before the period was through, though.

With seven minutes on the clock, the puck came back to Bean at the left point. He snapped a shot that sailed through heavy traffic and over Kochetkov’s left shoulder for his first goal in Flames silks - against the NHL club that drafted him, no less.