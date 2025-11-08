Flames Blanked By Blackhawks

The visitors held a 1-0 lead after the opening 20 minutes, going ahead on a Bertuzzi powerplay marker - the puck caroming off the forward’s shin pad and into the net - at the 12:32 mark.

Things got physical early in period two. MacKenzie Weegar dumped Chicago forward Oliver Moore in the neutral zone, prompting a scrap with Alex Vlasic. That was followed up by a quick set-to between Joel Hanley and Nick Foligno, after the Blackhawks captain delivered checks on Zayne Parekh and Connor Zary in quick succession.

Parekh left the game right after and did not return with an upper-body ailment.

Calgary outshot Chicago 11-7 in the middle stanza and came close to equalizing inside the final three minutes. From his own zone, Morgan Frost spied Sam Honzek at the far blue line and zipped the puck tape-to-tape, but Honzek’s partial breakaway effort skipped just wide of Blackhawks netminder Spencer Knight’s right post.

Wolf made his best stop a minute later. Bedard put the puck on goal and the rebound fell to linemate Andre Burakovsky, who had plenty of net to shoot at from his perch just outside the blue paint, but Wolf got his left pad down - while falling to the seat of his pants - denying the Chicago forward not once, but twice with the pillow.

Bertuzzi added a second goal for the visitors on a 2-on-1 feed from Bedard just over a minute into period three, then Burakovsky snapped home his sixth of the year just before the eight-minute mark on another Blackhawks odd-man rush.

Bedard rounded out the scoring with 1:59 left on the clock.