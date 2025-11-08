Flames Blanked By Blackhawks

Calgary falls 4-0 to Chicago

251107_CGYvsCHI
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames fired 33 shots on goal - 11 by Matt Coronato alone - but could not solve goaltender Spencer Knight, falling 4-0 to the Chicago Blackhawks Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice for the away side, while Connor Bedard finished the evening with a goal and three assists.

The visitors held a 1-0 lead after the opening 20 minutes, going ahead on a Bertuzzi powerplay marker - the puck caroming off the forward’s shin pad and into the net - at the 12:32 mark.

Things got physical early in period two. MacKenzie Weegar dumped Chicago forward Oliver Moore in the neutral zone, prompting a scrap with Alex Vlasic. That was followed up by a quick set-to between Joel Hanley and Nick Foligno, after the Blackhawks captain delivered checks on Zayne Parekh and Connor Zary in quick succession.

Parekh left the game right after and did not return with an upper-body ailment.

Calgary outshot Chicago 11-7 in the middle stanza and came close to equalizing inside the final three minutes. From his own zone, Morgan Frost spied Sam Honzek at the far blue line and zipped the puck tape-to-tape, but Honzek’s partial breakaway effort skipped just wide of Blackhawks netminder Spencer Knight’s right post.

Wolf made his best stop a minute later. Bedard put the puck on goal and the rebound fell to linemate Andre Burakovsky, who had plenty of net to shoot at from his perch just outside the blue paint, but Wolf got his left pad down - while falling to the seat of his pants - denying the Chicago forward not once, but twice with the pillow.

Bertuzzi added a second goal for the visitors on a 2-on-1 feed from Bedard just over a minute into period three, then Burakovsky snapped home his sixth of the year just before the eight-minute mark on another Blackhawks odd-man rush.

Bedard rounded out the scoring with 1:59 left on the clock.

20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0015_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0016_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0019_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0026_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0027_GT
+32 20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0028_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0048_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0090_JP
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0091_JP
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0092_JP
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0096_JP
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0100_JP
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0101_JP
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0102_JP
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0110_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0113_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0115_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0120_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0122_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0123_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0124_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0125_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0130_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0135_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0137_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0153_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0160_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0162_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0164_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0171_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0173_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0183_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0188_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0191_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0195_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0197_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0200_GT
20251107_CGY_vs_CHI_FLA0201_GT

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Blackhawks 07.11.25

Photos by Gerry Thomas

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Yegor Sharangovich - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Yan Kuznetsov - Rasmus Andersson

Brayden Pachal - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

Coming soon.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 33, CHI 27

Powerplay: CGY 0-3, CHI 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 59.3%, CHI 40.7%

Hits: CGY 29, CHI 18

Blocked shots: CGY 13, CHI 10

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 20, CHI 14

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 12, CHI 3

Up Next:

The Flames hit the road for a two-game Central Division swing, beginning Sunday at 6 p.m. MT in Minnesota.

Calgary will visit St. Louis Nov. 11 before returning home to play host to Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

Related Content

CHI at CGY | Recap

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blackhawks

Game Day Notebook - 07.11.25

5 Things - Flames vs. Blackhawks

The Farm Report - 05.11.25

A Night To Remember!

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blue Jackets

New Express Entryways at Scotiabank Saddledome

Game Day Notebook - 05.11.25

'It's A Special Day'

5 Things - Flames vs. Blue Jackets

Flames In The Community - 03.11.25

Fly, Fly Away!

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Flyers

5 Things - Flames @ Flyers

Comeback Falls Short

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators

5 Things - Flames @ Predators

Flames Settle For Point Versus Senators