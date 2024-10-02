Flames At Jets Roster

The Flames roster is set for tonight's pre-season contest against the Jets.
Puck drop is set for 6 P.M. MT. Viewers can catch this evening's game on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames App, with Sportsnet 960 carrying the radio broadcast.
The squad for tonight's clash in Winnipeg
1
Devin Cooley
G
32
Dustin Wolf
G
7
Kevin Bahl
D
8
Tyson Barrie
D
24
Jake Bean
D
26
Jarred Tinordi
D
46
Jonathan Aspirot
D
48
Hunter Brzustewicz
D
62
Daniil Miromanov
D
15
Dryden Hunt
LW
21
Kevin Rooney
C
22
Jakob Pelletier
LW
27
Matt Coronato
RW
39
Anthony Mantha
RW
43
Adam Klapka
RW
45
Sam Morton
C
47
Connor Zary
LW
58
Justin Kirkland
C
61
Clark Bishop
C
71
Walker Duehr
RW
79
Cole Schwindt
C
93
Martin Frk
RW