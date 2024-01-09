Flames Assign Kevin Rooney

Forward has missed all 40 games this season with a shoulder injury

20240109_Rooney
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames have assigned forward Kevin Rooney to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Rooney, 30, has missed all 40 games this season after suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery in training camp.

The Canton, Mass. native recorded 17 points (5G, 12A) in 51 regular-season games with the Wranglers last year, before adding another three points (3A) in nine playoff appearances.

Rooney played 17 games with the Flames during the 2022-23 season, recording an assist, along with a plus-seven rating, in 17 games.

