Flames Assign Kevin Rooney

The Flames have assigned forward Kevin Rooney to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Rooney, 30, has missed all 40 games this season after suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery in training camp.

The Canton, Mass. native recorded 17 points (5G, 12A) in 51 regular-season games with the Wranglers last year, before adding another three points (3A) in nine playoff appearances.

Rooney played 17 games with the Flames during the 2022-23 season, recording an assist, along with a plus-seven rating, in 17 games.