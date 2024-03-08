Flames Acquire Nikita Okhotiuk

The Flames announced today they have acquired defenceman Nikita Okhotiuk from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Okhotiuk, a 23-year-old, has skated in 43 games with the San Jose Sharks this season, scoring one goal and seven assists for eight points along with 44 penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut on Apr. 21, 2022 and has 58 games of NHL experience split between San Jose and New Jersey, with three goals and eight assists for 11 points.

The rearguard spent three seasons with the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s, where he accumulated 47 points (10G, 37A) through 148 games with a +72 career plus/minus in junior. Okhotiuk helped guide the 67’s to the 2019 OHL Finals, playing in all 18 playoff games for Ottawa.

BORN: Chelyabinsk, Russia ​DATE: December 4, 2000

HEIGHT: 6’1” ​​​WEIGHT: 195 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: NJD – 2nd round (61st overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft