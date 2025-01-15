Say What - 'Couldn't Buy Another One'

Ryan Huska on a tightly-contested game against the Blues:

"I thought it had the makings of a good road game for us, in a back-to-back situation. We made a mistake with the puck in the third period, leaving our zone, and there’s a turnover and they were able to capitalize on it. That was the difference in the game."

On adjustments for Thursday's rematch:

"We liked our effort, for sure. I think there’s a few things that we’ll look at that I think we can do a better job with. We had some zone time, but I think we have to find a way to generate some more quality chances, I guess, would be one thing I would say."

On Vladar's night of work in goal:

"I thought he for sure got better as the game went on. There was a stretch in the second period - felt like about five minutes straight - we were in our zone, and he made some saves at that point. That’s what we need from him. Seems like when Dan’s in the net, we don’t get a lot of run support for him. That’s what makes it a tougher one, where I felt like the game was theirs, to at least get ourselves into overtime, but one mistake, and sometimes, that’s the way it is in close games."