Say What - 'Couldn't Buy Another One'

What was said after the Flames fell 2-1 to the Blues

By Calgary Flames Staff
Nazem Kadri on the loss to the Blues:

"It was a good game, tight game, definitely not a lot of room out there. I thought we put forth a pretty good effort, obviously came up a little short. Had some great opportunities, but just couldn’t buy another one."

On dropping a one-goal contest:

"It sucks a little bit, just ‘cause we fought so hard to come back. It’s unfortunate to lose in regulation. It’s how it goes, we’ve got another game left here and we’ll be prepared for that one."

"Unfortunate to lose in regulation"

Martin Pospisil on the 2-1 setback:

"That was a tight game. I think we played pretty good, but it wasn’t enough. Just need to reset and get ready for the next game."

On Dan Vladar's work between the pipes:

"Vladdy was great. It wasn’t easy for him. We played back-to-back, and I think it was a really good night for him. He (kept) us in the game."

"That was a tight game"

Kevin Bahl on the loss in St. Louis:

"Pretty even game. We had our chances, and they obviously capitalized on their last one there. I thought it coulda went either way. Vladdy played unbelievable, I really felt it coulda went either way. They got that one sneaky tip, and we can’t capitalize and take it to OT. It is what it is."

On his third-period goal:

"It was nice. I was just winding up, I was gonna throw it back side and I mean, I had nobody there. I just thought ‘maybe I can sneak one in on the other side, we’ve been throwing it back post a lot in this game.’ It worked out."

"We had our chances"

Ryan Huska on a tightly-contested game against the Blues:

"I thought it had the makings of a good road game for us, in a back-to-back situation. We made a mistake with the puck in the third period, leaving our zone, and there’s a turnover and they were able to capitalize on it. That was the difference in the game."

On adjustments for Thursday's rematch:

"We liked our effort, for sure. I think there’s a few things that we’ll look at that I think we can do a better job with. We had some zone time, but I think we have to find a way to generate some more quality chances, I guess, would be one thing I would say."

On Vladar's night of work in goal:

"I thought he for sure got better as the game went on. There was a stretch in the second period - felt like about five minutes straight - we were in our zone, and he made some saves at that point. That’s what we need from him. Seems like when Dan’s in the net, we don’t get a lot of run support for him. That’s what makes it a tougher one, where I felt like the game was theirs, to at least get ourselves into overtime, but one mistake, and sometimes, that’s the way it is in close games."

"Makings of a good road game"

