That experience hasn’t left him much older.

But in hockey terms, he’s gotten a fair bit wiser.

Life moves fast - Kerins chuckled with reporters that things got “a little crazy” in the wake of his recall and first four NHL games - but after a chance to take a beat, he’s feeling more in place in the Flames dressing room.

“(I’m) definitely a lot more comfortable than I was a week ago today; it’s been a lot of learning, for sure, my first week in the NHL,” he admitted. “Those games were great to play in, that Winnipeg game was something I learned a lot in - just playing against those guys, a top team in the league.

“Just gonna take those lessons and bring them (in) the next week, here.”

Points aside, Kerins’ play has caught the eye of head coach Ryan Huska, who admitted Tuesday he didn’t know exactly what to expect of the youngster upon his arrival with the NHL club.

“The one thing that I’ve been impressed with in his game, he’s very strong on the puck, and he makes high-skilled plays that aren’t high-risk plays,” Huska said. “For a coach, I like that sort of thing. Like there’s no ‘hope’ plays that come from him, but some of the little, small plays that he makes are highly skilled. So I think he’s done an excellent job.

“And I think over the next little while, he’s probably learning that the pace of the game is a little bit higher than the American League, and he’s going to have to continue to push that envelope a little bit for us, but I think he’s done an excellent job so far.”