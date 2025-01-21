'Take Those Lessons'

Part of that pace-pushing could come in a position Kerins is quite familiar with - albeit not at this level.
He skated at centre Tuesday, and there's a possibility he could stay there Thursday night, when Calgary plays host to Buffalo at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
“That’s a big responsibility,” said Kerins. “It’s something I did down in the minors, I think I’m comfortable there.
“If I get the chance, I’ll be very excited to play down the middle.”
“I will consider it, for sure,” Huska added, when asked if Kerins could earn an extended look in the middle of the ice. “I mean, it’s hard. It’s a tough position to play at this level, but he’s been a centreman, so he has the instincts. It’s just a matter of pace and being able to play in the grind.
“At home, to me it’s a little bit easier for a younger guy - because we can try to get him in the right situations - sometimes it’s harder on the road. So we might have an opportunity to try him here against Buffalo.”
Make no mistake, Kerins is ready and willing to face that challenge, especially if it means he stays at the NHL level.
His life as a hockey player has taken a dramatic turn this month, but for Kerins, it’s what he’s been working for - dreaming about - since he first put on skates.
“Life is a little bit different,” he smiled.
“You’ve got to stick to yourself, stay true to yourself and just keep working.”