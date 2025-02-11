The Farm Report - 10.02.25

Brett Sutter has gone from leading the Calgary Wranglers on the ice as captain to guiding them from behind the bench as their head coach.

It’s a transition that has unfolded rapidly, but with every step, Sutter has embraced the challenge, proving that leadership isn't bound by the jersey number you wear.

Following Trent Cull’s move to the Flames' staff and Joe Cirella’s medical leave, Sutter was thrust into the role of head coach.

It’s a unique situation: a former player who was only recently in the locker room, now commanding the attention of those same teammates he once played beside.

The shift from player to assistant coach would have been monumental on its own, but stepping up to the head coaching position in the same season has been an incredible leap.

Yet, Sutter has risen to the occasion, meeting each new challenge with grace, determination, and the same authenticity that earned him respect as a player.

“Right from day one they’ve given me the respect that you hope for,” Sutter said, reflecting on his relationship with the players after stepping into his new role.

"I think as a first-time coach, the first ten games you’re just figuring it out, feeling your place, getting comfortable with everything.”

It's one thing to be a leader in the locker room and on the ice, but quite another to be the authoritative voice guiding those same players as their coach.

But Sutter has managed the balance with a thoughtful approach. While his voice may have shifted from one of camaraderie to one of leadership, his commitment to staying true to his roots remains constant.

“There’s going to be times you're calm and patient and everything, and there’s going to be times that you lose your temper and you get fired up. So I think it’s just about being who you are and staying true to yourself,” Sutter explained.

“I think you just try to be yourself. The players are too smart. They know when you’re trying to be something you’re not.”

From donning the “C” as captain last season to assuming the role of head coach this year, Sutter’s leadership has come full circle. What remains unchanged, is the core principle of being genuine.

"I’ve tried to put the player side of it to the side a little bit. Maybe a little bit is there still when you're the assistant coach, you could kind of be the friendlier guy sometimes, but when you're the head guy, you have to have a strong voice and a strong presence. They’ve done a good job of respecting that."