'It's A Bit Of A Blackout Moment'

ARLINGTON, VA – Matt Coronato won't have dress this one up.

No lying to the grandkids about how it all went down, or the emotions he felt when he saw the red lights aglow.

As youngsters, we grow up dreaming about scoring a goal on hockey's biggest stage. End to end. An overtime winner, perhaps. Whatever the moment, when it played out in the mind's eye, it was always as pretty as they come.

Well, imagine no more, kid.

Coronato is now an NHL goal-scorer – and in a way most could only imagine.

“It was awesome,” marvelled Andrew Mangiapane following Sunday’s practice in the American capital. “It was a great shot. Perfectly placed.

“Everyone on the bench was so happy for him. The first of many, right?”

Can’t disagree there.

The 20-year-old from Greenlawn, New York posted up at the right circle and smacked home a one-timer off a feed from Elias Lindholm, putting the Flames up 1-0 in a game that ultimately got away.

But that shot?

Sublime.

An absolute ripper that a found a sliver upstairs, buzzing the ear of the Penguins netminder and crushing the upper chamber of the cage, before he was mobbed by his teammates.