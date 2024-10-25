Calgary Seeing Ice Dogs Celebrate Their 30th Anniversary

Continuing the legacy of blind hockey in Calgary the Calgary Seeing Ice Dogs will celebrate 30 years this October.

Blind Hockey has been played in Calgary since 1975, making it the 3rd oldest program in Canada only behind Toronto (1972) and William Ross MacDonald School for the Blind in Brantford, Ontario (1936).

Initially 2 Lions Club members in Calgary, Larry Steeves and Glen Dawes started a blind hockey program on outdoor ice. In 1978, Alberta Sports & Recreation Association for the Blind took over funding until 1994. That’s when co-founders of the Calgary Blind Hockey Association, Randy Cameron and Carlos Pardo formed the Calgary Seeing Ice Dogs. The program and participation has continued to grow under their guidance.

With financial support from CCB (Canadian Council of the Blind) and the Calgary Flames Alumni, the Calgary Seeing Ice Dogs have provided the valuable opportunity for blind Calgarians to play the great game of hockey.

We invite you to celebrate with us at Rose Kohn Arena (502 Heritage Drive SW) at our ice time on October 27th, 2024 at 7:30 pm. Flames Alumni Colin Patterson and Perry Berezan will be in attendance.

For Information contact:

Carlos Pardo-Seeing Ice Dogs

[email protected]

(403) 620-6897