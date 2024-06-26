Calgary Kids - Nathan Free

Free and the Bandits racked up the hardware in the BCHL

Nathan Free

© Photo by Davin Beer/Brooks Bandits

By Alex Medina
@alex_medina5 CalgaryFlames.com

It was a banner season for Nathan Free and the Brooks Bandits.

Moving from the AJHL to BCHL, the Bandits didn’t stop their winning ways that the organization has done so much of over the years, being crowned Alberta Cup Champs before winning the first 2024 Rocky Mountain Challenge Cup.

And Free was front and centre in helping his team win it all.

“I was super happy. We won everything there was to win,” he said. “Brooks is a winning organization and overall was a great season for us.

“It’s cool to look back on my decision to commit to Brooks and know that it was the right decision. Everything about Brooks is great - the fans, coaches, facility. It’s awesome.”

Although it took a bit of time to get things sorted for Brooks and other Alberta-based clubs to officially join the BCHL, the team didn’t skip a beat and neither did Free when it all came to fruition.

In 44 AJHL games, the Calgary product finished fifth in team scoring with 44 points, with his 22 goals ranking third on the squad. He then followed it up with 21 points in 20 skates when the Bandits made the move to the BCHL, good for fourth in team scoring. In post-season play, he collected 13 points in 12 games.

No question, he can put the puck in the net and be a dynamic force whenever he hits the ice.

“Seeing guys like Aiden Celebrini, Aiden Fink and so many more around the rink every day over the past couple years and how they handled themselves really helped me as a player and pushed me to want to get better,” he said. “You talk to the guys that went through the process and take in the things they say. Not to worry too much and go out and do what got you to this point.

“I worked on everything. Defensive ability, being more aggressive in takeaways, playing more physical and playmaking.

"I wanted to round out my game."

Growing up in Calgary, Free would head to the Scotiabank Saddledome often to cheer on the Flames in the C of Red, and has also followed the Buffalo Sabres as another favourite team.

It’s no surprise that over the years he watched at the 'Dome that former Flame Johnny Gaudreau caught his attention and to this day, models his game after the winger.

“I loved watching guys like Johnny Gaudreau and Pavel Datsyuk, those guys are the reason why I wear 13,” he said. “It was electric to watch Johnny at the ‘Dome, him being a smaller guy and see him buzz around gave me confidence that I could maybe be like him one day.”

“It's good to see how the game has changed, it gives you hope that you could make an impact."

Ranked 186th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting, the 18-year-old is ready for whatever may happen during the draft or afterwards, with all his focus on his training and keeping the winning tradition going for the Bandits.

“I wouldn’t be here without my family, my mom and dad helped me so much,” Free said. “Doug Crashley from Crash Conditioning has helped me every step of the way and my days with the Calgary Royals, they did a great job to develop my game and set me up to have success.

“It’s an honour (to be listed). Not many guys get that, so it’s cool and special - but you can’t focus on it too much. It’s there and you can be proud of it, but at the end of the day, don’t think about it too much and focus on what I can control.”

