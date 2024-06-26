Calgary Kids - Nathan Free

It was a banner season for Nathan Free and the Brooks Bandits.

Moving from the AJHL to BCHL, the Bandits didn’t stop their winning ways that the organization has done so much of over the years, being crowned Alberta Cup Champs before winning the first 2024 Rocky Mountain Challenge Cup.

And Free was front and centre in helping his team win it all.

“I was super happy. We won everything there was to win,” he said. “Brooks is a winning organization and overall was a great season for us.

“It’s cool to look back on my decision to commit to Brooks and know that it was the right decision. Everything about Brooks is great - the fans, coaches, facility. It’s awesome.”

Although it took a bit of time to get things sorted for Brooks and other Alberta-based clubs to officially join the BCHL, the team didn’t skip a beat and neither did Free when it all came to fruition.

In 44 AJHL games, the Calgary product finished fifth in team scoring with 44 points, with his 22 goals ranking third on the squad. He then followed it up with 21 points in 20 skates when the Bandits made the move to the BCHL, good for fourth in team scoring. In post-season play, he collected 13 points in 12 games.

No question, he can put the puck in the net and be a dynamic force whenever he hits the ice.