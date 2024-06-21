Calgary Kids - Miles Cooper

From YYC to EAT.

Miles Cooper got to experience life away from Calgary for the first time this past year, skating in his rookie season with the Wenatchee Wild in Washington state.

The 17-year-old appeared in eight games for the then Winnipeg ICE last year before they relocated to the U.S., getting his feet wet in the WHL which he credited to his breakout season.

“It was crucial being able to understand what it takes to be a good player in the league,” Cooper said. “Being around guys like Matthew Savoie, Zach Benson and Connor Geekie, top payers that dominated last year and this year to see what they did not just in games but practice too was beneficial.”

“The big thing for me was my strength headed into the season. Last year, I was smaller and made sure I was strong enough to not get knocked off pucks. That was the main focus but also worked on everything else. You can never be too good at one thing and it’s important to always practice and develop everything.”

All the extra work paid off for Cooper, leading all Wild rookies in scoring that earned him the club’s Rookie of the Year honours.