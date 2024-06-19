Calgary Kids - Harrison Brunicke

Harrison Brunicke is a Calgary kid, but South Africa will always be home.

Despite moving to YYC when he was only two years old, he holds his roots of his home country close and is appreciative of where it all began for his family.

“All my family is from there and I still have aunts, uncles and cousins there,” he said. “It’s awesome, a unique story. Moving to Canada we didn’t know much about snow or even hockey for that matter, that culture shift was big. It started by going to school with guys that were involved with hockey, they introduced me to the game. Played grass roots hockey, messed around on the outdoor rink.

“To still have family back there and call to check in is special, hopefully we can go back to visit soon. I’m proud of where I’m from and the shift we made as a family.”

As soon as he laced up skates for the first time, he fell in love with the game and over time saw his own game skyrocket.

Working his way through the minor hockey system, the passion and joy of the game has always been there and continues to drive him to this day with the Kamloops Blazers.

“I don’t think I was a very good at a young age,” he laughed. “It started to become more of a realization of what I could be in my midget year, getting drafted to Kamloops, living that experience and seeing how professional that organization is. The coaching staff has helped me improve and become the player I am.

“Looking back, as a kid I would have never thought to be in this situation so to be here is pretty surreal.”