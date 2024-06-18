Calgary Kids - Eric Jamieson

Silvertips blueliner grew both on and off the ice, serving as one of the team's alternate captains

20240617_Jamieson1
By Alex Medina
@alex_medina5 CalgaryFlames.com

As time went on, Eric Jamieson’s game took off.

The Calgary product was primed to break into a larger role this season for the Everett Silvertips and did just that with his play at both ends.

Not only did he grow into a reliable and strong defender, but he also enjoyed a career year in the points department with 32 in 66 skates, with 10 being goals.

“I was really proud of myself, I grew a lot as a player,” he said. “I got more opportunity and really blossomed into a defensive defenceman and played a shutdown role for my team.

“It’s good to have the offensive aspect to my game and chip in, but first and foremost, I focus on my defensive game. I take pride in defending hard and well, nice to see the production and have the confidence with the puck.”

The 18-year-old has developed into a key leader for the club and was recognized for that being named an alternate captain.

It’s just not what he says or how he relies messages that shows his leadership, but just in the way he plays on the ice by setting a standard for the rest of the group.

“I didn’t change how I behave or carried myself, I always pride myself on having those qualities to be a leader,” he said. “It was nice to get recognized for that, but I just stick to who I am and focus on getting better as a person and player.

“I know I have lots of room to grow, my strength and puck skills and just all around game to help the team in any way I can.”

Draft prospect Eric Jamieson had 32 points last year

This mindset has led him to being not just a leader, but a crucial piece for the Silvertips, as they continue their winning ways in the WHL.

Since Jameison broke in with the club, Everett has made the post-season in each of his first two seasons - a trend they’ll look to continue forward. 

“When I first got drafted, I wasn’t really sure where it was to be honest,” he laughed. “I got down there and the experience I had at that camp was great. What they saw in me and the vision they had drew me to signing and I don’t regret that decision. It’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

“It’s fun being on a competitive team. There’s a good culture in Everett and that’s part of why we are competitive every year - we’re contenders. You’re playing for a championship every year and that’ll be our mindset for this upcoming season.”

Deep in his off-season training back in Calgary, he’ll now wait in anticipation to see what the summer will hold for him after earning a final ranking of 84 among North American skaters.

“Last year, I wasn’t on it - and this year, I didn’t start on it, but made my way on the mid-term rankings and moved up so that was cool to see,” he said. “I think it reflected how my season went, it got better as it went on and I think the scouts saw that, which is an honour.

“During the year, I talked to quite a few teams. It’s cool to be recognized by scouting staff and the feedback they have, what they see in you as a player was an awesome experience. 

“I’m looking forward to the end of June.”

