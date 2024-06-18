Calgary Kids - Eric Jamieson

As time went on, Eric Jamieson’s game took off.

The Calgary product was primed to break into a larger role this season for the Everett Silvertips and did just that with his play at both ends.

Not only did he grow into a reliable and strong defender, but he also enjoyed a career year in the points department with 32 in 66 skates, with 10 being goals.

“I was really proud of myself, I grew a lot as a player,” he said. “I got more opportunity and really blossomed into a defensive defenceman and played a shutdown role for my team.

“It’s good to have the offensive aspect to my game and chip in, but first and foremost, I focus on my defensive game. I take pride in defending hard and well, nice to see the production and have the confidence with the puck.”

The 18-year-old has developed into a key leader for the club and was recognized for that being named an alternate captain.

It’s just not what he says or how he relies messages that shows his leadership, but just in the way he plays on the ice by setting a standard for the rest of the group.

“I didn’t change how I behave or carried myself, I always pride myself on having those qualities to be a leader,” he said. “It was nice to get recognized for that, but I just stick to who I am and focus on getting better as a person and player.

“I know I have lots of room to grow, my strength and puck skills and just all around game to help the team in any way I can.”