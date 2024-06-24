Calgary Kids - Charlie Elick

Growing up in Austria is where it all began for Charlie Elick.

With his dad, Mickey, suiting up for Villacher SV, the family spent six years abroad before they moved to Calgary where Charlie spent his youth playing through the minor hockey system.

But it was during their time in Europe that he would follow in his dad’s footsteps of loving the game.

“I went to all his games with my mom,” Elick recalled. “I would go on the ice after the games, that’s when I learned how to skate and got into it. Overall, it was great experience. I picked up a bit of German but I can’t remember any of it now. Started playing when I was five and when I was six playing against eight-year-olds, it was a cool experience.

“I’m proud to have a dad like that. He’s been through it all, getting drafted by New York, he knows what it feels like to go through the process. The experience he passed down helped me evolve my game, coached me through minor hockey, pushed me. I learned a lot from him, made me who I am today.”