Calgary Kids - Andrew Basha

Andrew Basha went from trying to stop pucks to scoring goals.

And good thing, too.

“Any kid had a phase that they wanted to be a goalie,” he laughed. “I remember in Novice you were always rotating. I’ll always remember the last game I played goalie, I let in 17 goals or something like that. Wasn’t very good so I thought I would get away from that and stick to being a forward.”

The right choice.

After all, Basha is now lighting it up with the Medicine Hat Tigers, being a key component in their high-flying attack as he enjoyed a career year with 85 points (30G, 55A) in 63 games.

But he still holds onto a bit of a goalie connection, sporting No. 34 in honour of Flames legend Miikka Kiprusoff.

“Growing up we had season tickets for the Flames, Kipper was always one of my favourite players,” Basha said. “When I came to Med Hat, I always liked 34 on Kipper and had the opportunity to wear it and I love that number.”

Going from watching NHL games at the ‘Dome to now being one step closer to play there with an NHL club. Everything has led to this moment, the NHL Draft.

And now with the big day just few weeks away, the dream is almost a reality.