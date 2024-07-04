Opportunity like this can make a prospect’s eyes swell to the size of a dinner plate.

And beginning here at his first Flames camp, a hungry Hunter Brzustewicz has every intention to feast.

“(I’m coming) here with the attitude of making the team,” the blueliner said following the first day of on-ice instruction.

“I do,” he added, matter-of-factly, of whether or not sees the door open now, with Craig Conroy and the Flames currently reconstructing the roster. “And I'm very excited about it.”

Bold.

But Brzustewicz, who was acquired as part of the Elias Lindholm trade over the winter, is coming off a monster year with the Kitchener Rangers, potting 13 goals and adding an OHL-leading 79 helpers (as a defenceman!) to plant him firmly in Calgary’s long-term plans.

“I think the 'want' level,” Brzustewicz said of why making a career in the Stampede City appeals to him. “They wanted me. It feels good to be traded (for) and they came to me right away wanting me to sign.

“That felt really good.”

For the Flames, the decision to was an absolute no-brainer.

Brzustewicz had rapidly become one of the most exciting prospects in the entire country, and almost immediately set a path for the NHL club to begin stocking the blueline with elite offensive thinkers with fast feet and puck-moving prowess.

Consider the depth the Flames have in this position now:

Joni Jurmo (Lindholm trade), Artem Grushnikov (Chris Tanev trade) and the recently drafted Zayne Parekh – the only player to out-score Brzustewicz from the blueline last year – and Henry Mews followed, adding to a pool of 25-and-under up-and-comers that include the previously selected Jeremie Poirier, Ilya Solovyov, Etienne Morin, Yan Kuznetsov and Axel Hurtig.