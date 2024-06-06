Brzustewicz Named 'Teammate Of The Year'

Flames prospect Hunter Brzustewicz is adding another piece of hardware to his growing collection.

On Thursday, the blueliner was named the OHL's inaugural recipient of the Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award, "presented to the player deemed the best teammate based off selfless play, on and off-ice leadership as a mentor and role model to other players, as well as a commitment and dedication to his team."

Last week, Brzustewicz was honoured by his club, the Kitchener Rangers, with the Jim Malleck Trophy (team MVP), the Bob Schlieman Award (best offensive defenceman), and the Blueline Club Award (for the player best embodying sportsmanship) after putting up 13 goals and 92 points in 67 regular -season games this season. He added a goal and nine points in 10 playoff games.

"First of all, I would like to thank the OHL and the Kitchener Rangers for making this possible," Brzustewicz said in a press release. "I would also like to thank my teammates for making it so easy to come to the rink everyday, to work hard and have fun. All I’ve wanted to do since I’ve been here is give it my all to be the best teammate and player I can be. The coaches gave me the guidance to make all that possible.

"I believe everything happens for a reason. No matter what, always make the best out of the opportunities you get.”

Brzustewicz, 19, was acquired by the Flames in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks that saw Andrei Kuzmenko, Joni Jurmo, and draft picks land in Calgary. He then signed an entry-level deal with the Flames on March 14.

"We are very proud of Hunter and it is a great honour for a member of our organization to be recognized with this award," Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie told the OHL. "He had many moments of adversity throughout the season but was always there for our team and was a steadying presence on and off the ice. He is a very deserving recipient and we couldn’t be happier for him and his family."