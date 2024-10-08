Mikael Backlund wasn’t aware he was on the verge of setting a Flames franchise record.

But he’s set to surpass a franchise legend Wednesday, when Calgary opens the 2024-25 regular season in Vancouver.

Backlund is set to suit up in his 17th season as a Flame, passing Jarome Iginla for the most in club history.

Even if his first NHL season, which comprised of one appearance in 2008-09, leaves a bit of an asterisk in his mind.

“I didn’t even know that, are they counting my first game there?” he asked Tuesday with a chuckle. “I’ve got another year on my deal and stay healthy - knock on wood - and in my books, get ahead of him.”

Nonetheless Backlund, who enters the campaign 10 games shy of 1,000 for his career, is humble about claiming a club record for his own.

“Jarome’s still the biggest name in this city to ever play for the Flames, it feels special to be up there with him, and pass him,” he said. “You always dream about playing in the NHL, to make it, and then you dream about playing for a long time, but it’s never something you expect or take for granted, so it feels really special.”

This season will mark Backlund’s second as Flames captain; over the weekend, the Swedish centreman was joined by five other players - the “Core Six,” if you will - as Calgary announced its leadership group.

Alongside him, alternates Rasmus Andersson, Blake Coleman, Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and MacKenzie Weegar.

“Those guys bring different things, but they mean a lot to me,” said Backlund. They’re guys I can lean on, they’re great leaders in different ways and a big part of this organization.

“It feels good to go into this year, the six of us, all dialled in to be here and ready to fight for each other.”

Most importantly, the group has set a standard since camp opened last month, preaching pace, hard work, and relentlessness in a bid to get the Flames’ campaign off to a flying start.

“We want to play with pace, we want to be aggressive on the ice; it starts in practice,” said Backlund. “I think we’ve done a really good job with practicing with high pace, playing hard against each other.

“It’s an everyday league, you’ve got to show up and work hard if you want to be better as an individual - and team. We’ve got to hold each other to high standards, to come in every day and do the work.”

That work starts Wednesday, on the West Coast.

And Backlund is eager to lift the curtain on Act 17 of his NHL career.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun to get going,” he said. “Pumped to get started.”