5 Things - Flames @ Wild

1. Where The Wild Things Are

The Flames landed in the Twin Cities late Saturday afternoon and tonight, they'll look to kick off their two-game, Central Division swing on the front foot against the Wild.

And what better way to shake off the sour taste of a home-ice defeat, than to get right back to work, in a road setting where hard work is the only recipe for success.

"We’re not happy about the game (Friday) night," captain Mikael Backlund told media following a quick morning session at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday morning. "It’s not acceptable to be shut out at home. We’re ready to bounce back (Sunday): it’s going to be a tough game, they’re right above us.

"Those are the games we need to win if we want to claw our way back here."

The Flames only gave up three high-danger opportunities at 5-on-5 to the Blackhawks Friday night, but still, Calgary came out on the wrong end of a 4-0 scoreline.

And that commitment to limiting defensive zone time is top of mind for Head Coach Ryan Huska, as his squad wakes up from its 17th hotel night since the regular season began one month ago.

"I think there’s a certain style that we have to play with, and approach the games with a certain amount of edge, or determination," he said Saturday. "We have to be committed to reducing chances against, and that’s a team thing moreso than anything.

"I’d love to see that commitment over these next two games."

They've got no choice but to forget about the disappointment of Friday night. The focus immediately shifts to this Sunday night showdown; a chance for the group to rekindle some of those good feelings they experienced the last time they contested a road game, one week ago in Philadelphia.

"There’s things that we have to improve on from (Friday's) game," said Huska. "You have to turn the page

"Make sure you’re better in Minnesota."

2. Know Your Enemy

The Wild return home sporting a 6-7-2 record on the young season, with tonight's contest marking the first in a five-game home stand that also includes visits from the Ducks, Sharks, Golden Knights and Hurricanes.

Minnesota comes home having split a mini two-game road swing, winning 5-2 on Long Island Friday night. Brock Faber's unassisted goal 5:56 into the second period stood up as the decider, while Kirill Kaprizov finished the contest with a goal and an assist.

Rookie Jesper Wallstedt made 25 saves to secure the victory over the Islanders.

Filip Gustavsson has earned the lion's share of the starts in goal for the Wild, though; getting the nod in 12 of Minnesota's 16 games to date.

And it's been Kaprizov and fellow forward Matt Boldy leading the way offensively with 21 and 15 points, respectively. The duo are especially deadly on the man-advantage, combining for nine powerplay markers through the first month of the regular season.

2025-26 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
12.3%
31st
Wild
31.0%
4th
Penalty Kill
Flames
77.2%
20th
Wild
70.6%
27th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
53.07%
5th
Wild
49.24%
19th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
52.78%
11th
Wild
46.95%
23rd


3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

The two sides will meet three times over the course of the 2025-26 regular season and twice in the State of Hockey.

Minnesota will visit the Scotiabank Saddledome Dec. 4, before the two sides close out their set Jan. 29 in Saint Paul.

The Flames swept the 2024-25 season series, starting with a 4-3 shootout triumph at the 'Dome Nov. 21, 2024. Rasmus Andersson scored the decider in the extra session.

Andersson had a goal - and a staredown - in Calgary's lone visit to Minnesota in 2024-25, a 5-4 victory this past January, while Nazem Kadri's powerplay goal stood up as the game-winner in the most recent meeting between the two sides, a 4-2 Flames win Apr. 11 in Calgary.

Dustin Wolf was the goaltender of record for Calgary in each of the final two meetings last season.

Did You Know?

These two sides are used to playing in close games.

How close?

Since April of 2022, eight of the prior 10 matchups between Calgary and Minnesota have been decided by two goals or less. Five of those fixtures have been settled by a single goal, with four requiring extra time.

Over that span, the Flames hold a 6-2-2 record versus the Wild, and have outscored them by the slimmest of margins, 28-27.

4. Lineup Notes

The team held an optional practice before jetting south Saturday, and after missing Friday's contest, defenceman Kevin Bahl was on the ice for the morning session.

But as Bahl returns, fellow defender Zayne Parekh departs. The rookie blueliner was injured Friday against the Blackhawks, his prognosis is 'week-to-week' according to Huska.

The team also recalled d-man Daniil Miromanov from the AHL's Wranglers Saturday morning. Miromanov has a goal, four points and a +6 rating over seven AHL appearances this fall.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Matt Coronato

He was unlucky not to score in Friday's setback to the Blackhawks, firing 11 shots on goal - several from the slot area - in that 4-0 defeat.

But Coronato was all around it, while skating on a line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Morgan Frost, creating six individual scoring chances and two high-danger opportunities at even strength (per Natural Stat Trick).

Coronato comes into tonight's contest with points in three of his last five games, including a powerplay marker Oct. 30 at Ottawa.

Wild - Kirill Kaprizov

Since signing a club-record contract in late September worth an annual average of $17 million, Kaprizov has been lights out.

He sits among the league's scoring leaders with 21 points and potted his ninth goal of the season Friday in the Wild's 5-2 win on Long Island.

Kaprizov, who recorded his 400th career NHL point in late October, comes into tonight's game on a three-game point streak, and has multi-point efforts in three of his last seven appearances.

