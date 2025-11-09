5 Things - Flames @ Wild

1. Where The Wild Things Are

The Flames landed in the Twin Cities late Saturday afternoon and tonight, they'll look to kick off their two-game, Central Division swing on the front foot against the Wild.

And what better way to shake off the sour taste of a home-ice defeat, than to get right back to work, in a road setting where hard work is the only recipe for success.

"We’re not happy about the game (Friday) night," captain Mikael Backlund told media following a quick morning session at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday morning. "It’s not acceptable to be shut out at home. We’re ready to bounce back (Sunday): it’s going to be a tough game, they’re right above us.

"Those are the games we need to win if we want to claw our way back here."

The Flames only gave up three high-danger opportunities at 5-on-5 to the Blackhawks Friday night, but still, Calgary came out on the wrong end of a 4-0 scoreline.

And that commitment to limiting defensive zone time is top of mind for Head Coach Ryan Huska, as his squad wakes up from its 17th hotel night since the regular season began one month ago.

"I think there’s a certain style that we have to play with, and approach the games with a certain amount of edge, or determination," he said Saturday. "We have to be committed to reducing chances against, and that’s a team thing moreso than anything.

"I’d love to see that commitment over these next two games."

They've got no choice but to forget about the disappointment of Friday night. The focus immediately shifts to this Sunday night showdown; a chance for the group to rekindle some of those good feelings they experienced the last time they contested a road game, one week ago in Philadelphia.

"There’s things that we have to improve on from (Friday's) game," said Huska. "You have to turn the page

"Make sure you’re better in Minnesota."