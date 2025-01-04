5 Things - Flames vs. Predators

1. Saturday Night's Alright

The iconic improv TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? was borne of the premise that "the games are made up, and the points don't matter."

Nothing could be further than the truth around the Scotiabank Saddledome these days, as the Flames go in search of their first points of 2025 against the Predators on Hockey Night in Canada. GET TICKETS

Every goal, every point, every inch in the standings is starting to become ever more important, as the calendar flips to the New Year and this upstart Calgary group continues to hang tough in a wild Western Conference.

The Flames sit one point back of the Canucks for the second wild card, after Vancouver dropped a home-ice decision to Nashville Friday night (more on that contest below).

But the Flames have enjoyed success against tonight's opponent this season, and this evening, they face a Predators club that played in Vancouver Friday, losing an hour of sleep, too, on the flight over from the West Coast.

Calgary is 2-2 against Nashville this season. The most recent encounter was less than a month ago, where the Flames gutted out a 4-3 victory at Bridgestone Arena, snapping a lengthy road losing streak in the process.

Forward Ryan Lomberg was asked about that contest Friday after a brisk open practice, and whether now, he and his teammates can look back on that win as a watershed moment.

"At that point in the season, the road wins were tough to come by … it was a big one," he said. "Obviously, we know where they’re at in the standings.

"Any night is a night for them to kinda turn their season around, we’ll be making sure that (Saturday’s) not the night."