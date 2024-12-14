5 Things - Flames vs. Panthers

1. Last Time Out

The way MacKenzie Weegar leaned into the mic and shouldered the blame for a “humbling” 8-3 defeat is admirable.

He’s just that much of a team player.

But what Head Coach Ryan Huska wanted to make clear is that in the aftermath of a result that lopsided, there was plenty of guilt to go around.

“There are how many other guys that are wearing the same jersey?” Huska said. “That's the way that MacKenzie is, but there were a lot of players that I don't think were at their best tonight.”

Pointed.

But to a man, everyone in that locker-room would agree.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary all tickled the twine as the Flames faced a one-goal deficit entering the third period, but the Lightning pulled away with four in the final frame, led by Nikita Kucherov and his six-point effort, along with a hat-trick from the red-hot Jake Guentzel.

Dan Vladar was victimized for all eight goals on 26 shots, while suffering a lower-body injury that prompted the emergency recall of Devin Cooley from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers Friday morning.

Cooley has been a rock star for the Wranglers this year, sporting a league-leading .942 save percentage and a 1.80 goals-against average.

The Los Gatos native figures to back up fellow Californian Dustin Wolf in tonight’s fixture.

As for the rest of the squad, this Hockey Night clash represents an opportunity to bounce back, with the defending Cup champion Florida Panthers providing yet another stiff test for the locals.

“To me, it was a bit of an uncharacteristic-type game for us, for sure,” Huska said. “So, I think you let it sting for a bit and then you move on.

“Today was a day where we kind of got back to the checking routes that we have on the ice and I thought the guys did a good job with that.”