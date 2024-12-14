5 Things - Flames vs. Panthers

The Flames look to bounce back tonight against the defending Cup champs (8 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick

1. Last Time Out

The way MacKenzie Weegar leaned into the mic and shouldered the blame for a “humbling” 8-3 defeat is admirable.

He’s just that much of a team player.

But what Head Coach Ryan Huska wanted to make clear is that in the aftermath of a result that lopsided, there was plenty of guilt to go around.

“There are how many other guys that are wearing the same jersey?” Huska said. “That's the way that MacKenzie is, but there were a lot of players that I don't think were at their best tonight.”

Pointed.

But to a man, everyone in that locker-room would agree.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary all tickled the twine as the Flames faced a one-goal deficit entering the third period, but the Lightning pulled away with four in the final frame, led by Nikita Kucherov and his six-point effort, along with a hat-trick from the red-hot Jake Guentzel.

Dan Vladar was victimized for all eight goals on 26 shots, while suffering a lower-body injury that prompted the emergency recall of Devin Cooley from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers Friday morning.

Cooley has been a rock star for the Wranglers this year, sporting a league-leading .942 save percentage and a 1.80 goals-against average.

The Los Gatos native figures to back up fellow Californian Dustin Wolf in tonight’s fixture.

As for the rest of the squad, this Hockey Night clash represents an opportunity to bounce back, with the defending Cup champion Florida Panthers providing yet another stiff test for the locals.

“To me, it was a bit of an uncharacteristic-type game for us, for sure,” Huska said. “So, I think you let it sting for a bit and then you move on.

“Today was a day where we kind of got back to the checking routes that we have on the ice and I thought the guys did a good job with that.”

See the action from Thursday night's game

2. Know Your Enemy

The Panthers are licking their wounds following a 4-0 loss to the Canucks on Thursday, as they continue a stretch of five straight and seven of eight away from Sunrise.

“We give up three rush goals and we just don't do that, can't do that, and those are all off our sticks, so we own those,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice told reporters in Vancouver. “Other than that, there wasn't much going on either way. I thought they defended hard around their net, and the rest of it was watching paint dry.”

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Cats, who have identical, 9-5-1 home and road records, and enter tonight’s encounter sitting second in the Atlantic Division.

Certainly, there’s been no Cup ‘hangover’ here.

The Panthers – much like their fellow Floridians – are an offensive powerhouse, with 108 goals to their name this season, which ranks third, league-wide.

Sam Reinhart is following up his career-high, 57-goal campaign with a team-leading 19 so far, putting him on yet another 50-plus goal pace after signing an eight-year, $69M extension over the summer.

His 39 points top the Panthers, with former Flame Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov also producing above a point-per-game pace.

In goal, Sergei Bobrovsky’s 13-6-1 record is stellar – but he currently owns a sub.-900 save percentage that hints at a possible flaw in the armour.

As much as the Panthers are one of the league’s best at filling the net …

Keeping them out as been something of a sore spot, with an average 3.20 goals-against per game (24th).

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
21.4%
15th
Panthers
26.8%
7th
Penalty Kill
Flames
70.7%
29th
Panthers
80.9%
12th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.13%
12th
Panthers
54.30%
3rd
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.51%
14th
Panthers
52.92%
10th


3. Fast Facts

Hanley Man

Flames blueliner Joel Hanley skated in his 199th NHL game in Columbus on Nov. 29 and is just one game away from 200 in his NHL career. That could happen tonight, as Hanley skated on a pair with MacKenzie Weegar at Friday's practice. Hanley will become the 17th-active undrafted defenceman to reach 200 games in their NHL career. The Keswick, Ont. native made his NHL debut on March 20, 2016 - against the Flames - as a member of the Montreal Canadiens, and has spent time with Montreal, Arizona, Dallas, and Calgary through his 199

Did You Know?

Jonathan Huberdeau ranks second in goals (198), assists (415) and points (415) for the Florida Panthers franchise. He was the Panthers' first-round pick (3rd overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft. Huberdeau also became the first player in Panthers franchise history to win the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year when he did so for his play in the 2012-13 campaign.

4. Quotable

MacKenzie Weegar on Thursday’s loss to the Bolts:

“I'll speak for myself tonight. I've got to be better. I wasn't myself tonight. I was too slow and wasn't the competitor I normally am. I've got to be better for my teammates and the next game against Florida. That's that.

“The start of the third was a bit of a momentum-killer. I hit the guy in front and dropped right down. I should've had him. That was my guy. I'm either on him or I block that shot. I thought that was probably the momentum-killer and after that, it was (hanging) Vladdy out to dry, which is unacceptable and that's all the leaders, including myself. We're going to be better tomorrow, pick each other up, get a little more energy. That was a tough night for myself, so I'll take it.”

Ryan Huska on Weegar’s impressive show of character and leadership:

“That's MacKenzie, first and foremost. He's never, ever been a finger-pointer in any situation. And even when it's not his fault, he will be a guy that will say it's his fault. That's why he's such a good team player and such a great guy to have around our room. I feel like he's a real asset for our leadership group to have as someone that's committed to doing things the right way. Most definitely not all at his feet, for sure. But that's just MacKenzie's character.”

"To me, it was a bit of an uncharecteristic-type game for us"

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Ryan Lomberg

The former Cat and father-of-three received his 2024 Stanley Cup ring last night over dinner with a few of his ex-Panther teammates.

For a player who’s never short on energy, look for the winger to have all sorts of juice as he lines up against his old pals for the first time.

Panthers - Sam Bennett

Few players define the Panthers’ identity more than the perennial, playoff pugilist.

Bennett is off to a strong start this year, with 13 goals in 29 games to put him on pace for 37 – which would smash his previous career high of 28, set during the 2021-22 season.

