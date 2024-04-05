'Back In His Dream Now'

Oliver Kylington is smiling again.
And that’s what’s most important.
The Flames defenceman was confirmed Friday morning as a nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded each year to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the sport.
Kylington returned to the Flames lineup in late January after more than a year and a half away from the team, and his childhood dream.
His time away has drawn many a headline, but his journey back to the NHL has provided plenty of inspiration both here in Calgary, but across the hockey world as well.
“It’s hard to sum everything up right now because I feel like I’m still in my journey back,” Kylington told Flames TV’s Brendan Parker Friday, shortly after the list of nominees was unveiled. “Looking back at it in small bits and bites, it was a certain time where I didn’t think I was coming back, so you feel a lot of thankful thoughts, you feel grateful, and you appreciate stuff in life that maybe you don’t think of.
“I think, in general, I found clarity and understanding that adversity in life will help you if you face it, and confront it, and you will come back stronger on the other side; I feel like I’ve proven that to myself, for that I’m proud, so I just try to move on with my life and get back to a life (that) I’ve missed, playing hockey; I’m just enjoying it right now.”