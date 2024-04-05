'Back In His Dream Now'

That vulnerability stands as a source of strength for Kylington, and from overseas, Tekeste takes real pride in his cousin’s ability to showcase his own fortitude as well as his personal growth as a role model for others.

“Seeing a guy as Oliver be transparent around the challenges, I’m happy to see that he’s overcome it and developed as a person, but he’s also sharing the experience and the learning he got out of the past one-and-a-half years,” he said. “Teammates, players across the league but also young, aspiring hockey players can pick up on what Oliver’s sharing, and make sure that they know it’s OK to be vulnerable, it’s a way of showing that you’re strong and it’s OK to face challenges, it’s more about how you actually tackle it and go forward in life.”

Make no mistake, though, Kylington’s been putting his best foot forward as a big part of the Flames’ defensive core, since he made his return to the lineup Jan. 25.

Head coach Ryan Huska has deployed Kylington for 20 minutes or more of ice-time on six occasions since Mar. 2.

But as important as Kylington’s role has been on the ice, Huska draws more inspiration from what the 26-year-old has battled through off it.

“That’s a great nomination for us, and I think everybody recognizes his story and what’s gone on over the last couple of years,” Huska said Friday. “For him to persevere and continue to believe in himself through all the challenges that he had makes me very proud of him, and I think it makes his teammates very proud of him. He’s very deserving of that nomination.”

We’ll have to wait until June to see whether Kylington becomes the third Flame - and first since Gary Roberts 28 years ago - to win the Masterton award.

Tekeste says Kylington would be excited, grateful and proud to be named the winner, but also that his cousin won’t fully realize just what he’s overcome until he’s had a chance to sit down and reflect on his journey.

“When I look at it, he lost his dream; he lost the love for hockey; he fought his way back to his childhood dream, which was to be in the biggest hockey league in the world,” Tekeste said. “And that’s big, losing your childhood dream, and not knowing if that’s something that you will ever do again, and then just figuring out how to fight your way back first to Calgary, being embraced by the love from everyone around the city, but then fighting your way back to the arena; the love he got from 18,000 people when he got back on the ice was amazing, and then the love from the teammates in the locker room and the love from the whole organization.

“He lost his dream, he fought his way back, and he’s back in his dream now; that’s a hell of a journey.”