5 Things - Flames vs. Islanders

2. Know Your Enemy

The Islanders are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday and are now 1-1-1 on a five-game road trip.

Jamie Oleksiak broke a 2-2 tie with 3:13 left in the third period, as the Kraken rallied from one down to snap the visitors’ five-game point streak (3-0-2).

Pierre Engvall and Brock Nelson supplied the goals for Patrick Roy’s outfit, while Ilya Sorokin was victimized three times on 27 shots, keeping him at 99 career wins.

“I loved my team tonight,” Roy told NHLcom. “We played a strong game, played a solid road game. I thought we had our chances. I thought we possessed the puck. I thought we defended well, except before the second goal, where we had a bit of a miscommunication. But the first goal is bad luck. It hit their guy and went in the net, and the second goal, they made a great play, but at the same time, our coverage (could have been better), and I’m not going to talk about the third goal.”

Roy challenged the Oleksiak tally for goaltender interference, but the call was upheld.

The Islanders – who are currently without star centre Mat Barzal (LTIR), Anthony Duclair (LTIR) and others (more on that below) – roll into the Stampede City as one of the more snake-bit teams on the circuit. On Saturday, they out-chanced the Kraken 24-15 and had a 9-5 edge in high-danger looks, but finishing continues to plague them.

The Isles currently rank 25th with an average of 2.61 goals per game – down from 2.99 a year prior. And the effect has been significant. When they score fewer than three goals per game, they’re 0-6-1 and are 4-2-4, overall, in one-goal contests.

Still, there's no shortage of firepower.

Kyle Palmieri leads the Islanders with 16 points (7G, 9A), followed by Bo Horvat (14 points), Lee (13 points), and Brock Nelson and Maxim Tsyplakov (10 points each).

On Monday, the Islanders received both good news and bad news when it comes to the health of defenceman Mike Reilly. The 31-year-old has been out of the lineup since Nov. 1 as he recovers from a concussion. However, during routine post-concussion tests, it was determined that the blueliner will have to undergo a procedure to address a heart condition unrelated to the initial injury.

"It's probably a blessing in disguise of what transpired," Islanders President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said in a team statement. "They detected this, something that you're sometimes born with but never knew."