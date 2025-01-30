5 Things - Flames vs. Ducks

1. All For One

When this Flames team is firing on all cylinders, they're connected.

Working together towards a common goal.

It's a term we've heard coming from players, and head coach Ryan Huska alike over the past season and a half and tonight, as Calgary hits the 50-game mark of the 2024-25 campaign, they'll need that connectivity more than ever as they continue a homestand amid Lunar New Year celebrations against the Anaheim Ducks. GET TICKETS

Defenceman Kevin Bahl has been a revelation this season, since arriving via trade from New Jersey, but the Flames will be without his services for a third straight game - and on a week-to-week basis moving forward - after the hulking blueliner suffered an upper-body injury Saturday at Minnesota.

That leaves everyone else to pick up the slack.

And while Huska would love to have his full complement of players (just imagine what a healthy Connor Zary, Anthony Mantha and Justin Kirkland would bring to the forward group), he's confident that each guy in that dressing room will do what they can - for each other.

"We have such a good room," Huska said Wednesday. "Guys are very competitive, and they play for each other. And I think the tell for me, every time there’s a scrum on the ice, there’s typically five guys in there.

"You see that with teams that are connected. Having people with attitudes like that goes a long way."

And despite Tuesday's loss to Washington, there's no reason for this team not to have belief.

They skated with the first-place Capitals, perhaps even out-played their opponent at even strength.

And while the goals didn't come two nights ago, there's belief that they will.

Huska pointed to Andrei Kuzmenko Wednesday as one player who could be a real difference-maker in the offensive end of the rink.

The Russian forward scored twice in that win Saturday against the Wild, and comes into tonight's game with five points in his last five outings.

"Andrei’s - it’s hard to really get it from him - but he is a thinker, and he wants to do so well, and he wants to be a difference maker for your team," Huska explained. "When he has a few games like he has had recently, you notice that his feet start moving more, he’s handling the puck more, he looks faster on the ice, he’s starting to get his shot away more.

"That is confidence."

Kuzmenko, meanwhile, is focused on the bigger picture.

A sprint to the post-season - thought by some at the start of the year to be impossible - but now is coming more into view.

"We have six games before the break, it’s a very important moment for us because we have a lot of home games," he said Wednesday. "We need to win, because now we have a good race to the playoffs."

Starting that six-game spell with a win Thursday?

Well that'd be just Duck-y.