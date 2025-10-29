'Really Special For Me'

Honzek reflects on scoring first NHL goal

honzekmain
By Ty Pilson
CalgaryFlames.com

OTTAWA - It was a heckuva early birthday present for Sam Honzek.

The young forward, who will turn 21 in a few weeks on Nov. 12, scored his first NHL goal Tuesday night against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

The timely tally knotted the game at three with just under five minutes to play, leading to a raucous celebration by the former first-round pick (16th overall in 2023) and his teammates.

However, Toronto’s Max Domi would spoil the party with the game-winner – his second of the night – with 2:04 to play as Calgary fell 4-3 in the first game of this four-game Eastern set, which continues against the Senators Thursday night (5 p.m. MT, Sportsnet West).

“I’m really, really happy for me to finally (score) after hitting a couple posts and being kind of unlucky,” said Honzek postgame, before the team headed to the airport for the quick flight to the nation’s capital.

“But maybe if the result of the game would be different, the game would be way better.”

Honzek got his first NHL point with an assist two games earlier against the Jets, factoring in on captain Mikael Backlund’s second-period goal.

Then came his marker Tuesday, the culmination of one of his lifelong dreams – a moment he's envisioned often.

“It’s crazy that I was dreaming about this since I was young,” said Honzek following the team’s practice in Ottawa Wednesday. “It's just amazing; really special for me.

“Yesterday, my dad sent me a picture when I was really young, when (the) Stanley Cup was in my hometown and I had a picture with it, right? And just seeing that young me and now thinking, like, ‘Hey, I scored my first NHL goal,' which is really big for me.”

honzek2

Honzek’s had plenty of chances around the net so far this season, recently skating with Backlund and Blake Coleman the last three games, two veterans known for shepherding many young Flames players as they look to make an impact in the NHL.

“It's been really great,” explained Honzek. “I enjoyed every single time we played together. And, I think, they give me lots of advice, I learn lots from them. And that's really what I'm trying to take away every day from them; kind of look up to them and see what they do before the game, what they do during the game, the way they play.”

Honzek made his debut with the Flames on Oct. 9, 2024 after a solid training camp, but was injured on Oct. 15 against the Blackhawks in his fourth outing.

Later playing with the Wranglers last season, he finished the AHL campaign with eight goals and 21 points in 52 games.

One of the big talking points of camp this summer was how Honzek had added 15 pounds of muscle after an intense summer of training with countryman and fellow Flame Martin Pospisil.

That dedication and focus has led to nine games with the big club this year where he’s battling to earn an everyday job with the team.

“I think for me being a young guy coming in and trying to earn a spot, it's play simple,” he said. “It's a good thing getting your chances. And, you know, even getting a chance, this is really good sign that I'm playing the right way.”

“How the year goes … I'll have more chances, more proving myself.

“Right now, we need wins, and I think if I keep doing that and bring the right stuff, then I think we're gonna be successful.”

