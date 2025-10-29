'Really Special For Me'

OTTAWA - It was a heckuva early birthday present for Sam Honzek.

The young forward, who will turn 21 in a few weeks on Nov. 12, scored his first NHL goal Tuesday night against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

The timely tally knotted the game at three with just under five minutes to play, leading to a raucous celebration by the former first-round pick (16th overall in 2023) and his teammates.

However, Toronto’s Max Domi would spoil the party with the game-winner – his second of the night – with 2:04 to play as Calgary fell 4-3 in the first game of this four-game Eastern set, which continues against the Senators Thursday night (5 p.m. MT, Sportsnet West).

“I’m really, really happy for me to finally (score) after hitting a couple posts and being kind of unlucky,” said Honzek postgame, before the team headed to the airport for the quick flight to the nation’s capital.

“But maybe if the result of the game would be different, the game would be way better.”