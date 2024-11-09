5 Things - Flames @ Sabres

Huska, meanwhile, is mindful of what Saturday's hosts have to offer.
Buffalo enters play with the same record that Boston had when they welcomed the Flames to TD Garden Thursday night.
The Calgary bench boss knows his group will have to keep focused, right from the drop of the puck.
"They’re a very skilled team that’s got some size, they play the game with speed," he said. "They’re one of the more dangerous teams, in our opinion, in the way they can play the game.
"Powerplay is scary, when it gets feeling good about itself, so making sure we stay out of the box is going to be important for us."
Bahl's old coach from New Jersey, Lindy Ruff, is the man in charge in Buffalo; the big man was coy when asked about whether his old coach will employ a similar game plan with the Sabres as he did with the Devils.
All he knows for sure, is that he and his Flames mates will have to be ready from the drop of the puck, to make sure they can kick their feet up once they board the flight home Saturday evening.
"It kind of takes us a bit to get going, and then we really start to play our game," he said.
"But if we get better on the starts, and play that same brand of hockey that we are in the second and third, I think we can have a real good finish to this road trip."