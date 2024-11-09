5 Things - Flames @ Sabres

Head Coach Ryan Huska's seen a lot of good things from his group - tenacity being at the forefront of it, given all three points on the trip have been earned by way of the comeback - but he's hopeful his charges are saving their best for last on this trip through the East.

"We’ve put ourselves in a position to have a winning road trip," he said Friday. "I think that’s important for us, that we do everything we can to make that become reality. We’re playing against a team that’s probably feeling really good about itself right now, too.

"I think the challenge for us, as always, will be making sure that we’re committed to playing the right way, and doing it for 60 minutes here."

Defenceman Kevin Bahl continues to be a pleasant surprise on the Flames blueline following a June trade with the New Jersey Devils.

Billed as a steady, stay-at-home blueliner, Bahl's already more than halfway toward matching his point total from last season, and he earned another important primary assist Thursday night, on Nazem Kadri's equalizer in Boston.

But if you ask the 6-foot-6 rearguard, it all starts with defence, both for him and his teammates.

"I think we’re playing a good, hard, defensive game right now," he said Friday. "If we can just keep that up, and just be opportunistic when things come our way, we’ll have some success."