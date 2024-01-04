5 Things - Flames @ Predators

1. Last Time Out

Jonathan Huberdeau and Andrew Mangiapane staked the Flames to a 2-0 first-period lead in Minny but the W didn't come easy.

They had to work hard for it in the final 20 minutes.

Jacob Markstrom was stellar yet again since returning from injury, making 17 saves in the third period when Minny pushed back hard, and Blake Coleman scored an empty-netter to seal the deal as the Flames won their second game in a row by a 3-1 final.

“Thought we had a good start," said Huberdeau. "Especially in this building, it's not easy. After that, they pushed back. We knew that was going to happen, but Marky stood up, guys were blocking shots. That's the kind of team we are. Resiliency. We came up with a huge win.”

“It was a win. We'll put it that way," said head coach Ryan Huska after the game. "For the first two periods, I thought we did some good things. Third period, we were on our heels for a lot of it.

"Thankfully we had a goaltender that was on his game tonight because I think he allowed us to get the two points.”

