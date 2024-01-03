Happy New Year!

SAINT PAUL - Third time was the charm.
The Flames held off a furious third-period push from the Wild en route to a 3-1 victory, winning the final tilt of a three-game set this season with Minnesota after dropping the first two outings.
With the victory, Calgary improved to .500 on the season at 16-16-5.
Andrew Mangiapane and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Flames, while Blake Coleman added an empty-netter. Jacob Markstrom had another stellar outing, making 28 saves.
Marc-Andre Fleury – who played his 1,000th game in a 3-2 loss to the Jets on New Year's Eve - stopped 30 for Minny.
The Wild were without a handful of notable players due to injury, including Kirill Kaprizov, Marcus Foligno and goalie Filip Gustavsson.