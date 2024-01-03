Happy New Year!

As the old saying goes, familiarity breeds contempt.

These two clubs have met twice in less than a month, Minny winning both: 5-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Dec. 5, then a tight 3-2 shootout victory at home on Dec. 14.

So, when when the puck dropped, there was a notable edge to the contest.

A.J. Greer had a monster shift early in the tilt, levelling a Minny player behind the net, then eventually getting the puck and trying to walk out front but he lost the handle. Not done, he parked himself in front of the cage in the slot battling with Sammy Walker and got a no-look backhand shot off.

Then it was the Wild’s turn for a shift with some prolonged pressure in the Flames zone, Matt Boldy finishing it off by cutting across the blue paint in tight but Markstrom flashed the leather to deny his backhand.

Markstrom came up with another 10-beller with just under 10 minutes to play, Boldy showing great patience to hold the puck till the last second on a 2-on-1 before wrapping a pass around a prone and sliding MacKenzie Weegar right onto the tape of Marcus Johansson but his backdoor attempt was foiled by the left pad of the Calgary ‘tender.

Mangiapane showed the grit and never-give-up effort that’s become his hallmark, hitting the post and going flying into the corner after, before getting right back up and getting out front where - with Jared Spurgeon draped on his back - he tipped home a shot from Rasmus Andersson at 11:40.