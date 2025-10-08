5 Things - Flames @ Oilers

1. Fire It Up!

It's here!

The 2025-26 regular season gets underway tonight in Edmonton, and what better way to kick things off than with a Battle of Alberta!

The Flames landed in Edmonton Tuesday evening with plenty of anticipation and excitement, as they get set to kick off a two-game trip against bitter Pacific Division rivals.

Head coach Ryan Huska met the media after a brisk practice Tuesday morning at WinSport and according to the bench boss, the energy and attitude in his dressing room is vigorous, and where it needs to be ahead of an opening-night test against the Oilers.

"I think you have a long camp and you go through eight exhibition games, the guys are antsy to play for real," said Huska. "I know the coaching staff is looking forward to (Wednesday), just as I know our players are."

As was the case in last season's opener in Vancouver, Wednesday night's affair in Edmonton could again feature an NHL debut for a former first-round pick.

Last year, it was Sam Honzek. This year, it's trending toward Matvei Gridin, the dangerous Russian winger selected at No. 28 in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Gridin skated Tuesday on a line with Morgan Frost and Matt Coronato (more on the line combinations below), and comes into the 2025-26 lid-lifter with a team-leading three exhibition goals under his belt, including a back-hand tuck against reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck in Friday night's preseason finale at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

But with a new campaign, comes new line fluidity - the verbage du jour with respect to an evolving Flames lineup - and a concept Huska seems open to as the campaign begins to percolate.

"I think you want to give them an opportunity to see if they can get going," he said of the line combinations that skated in Friday's shootout loss to the Jets and again Tuesday in practice. "But always during a game, if someone is really doing some great things for a team, you want to reward them and give them a little bit more so you can bounce around at certain times during a game for sure.

"But in a perfect world, everybody gets off to a great start and they have an opportunity to build some good chemistry together."

There's no time like the present, though, to build that chemistry.

Four of Calgary's first six games will be played away from home, and seven of the Flames' first nine games will be contested against clubs that reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs last spring.

But enough with the conjecture.

Let's drop the puck!