Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Wednesday's season opener

Projected Lineup Edm
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames hit the road to kick off the 2025-26 season with a Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place (8:00 p.m. MT / Sportsnet / Sportsnet 960)

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Nazem Kadri - Adam Klapka

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Yegor Sharangovich

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

