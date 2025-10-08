Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

The Flames hit the road to kick off the 2025-26 season with a Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place (8:00 p.m. MT / Sportsnet / Sportsnet 960)
As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Joel Farabee - Nazem Kadri - Adam Klapka
Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Yegor Sharangovich
DEFENCE
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley