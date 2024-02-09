5 Things - Flames @ Islanders

1. Long Island Express

The Flames are 2/2 on their Eastern Seaboard swing.

The chance to improve that standing, and to claim a fourth straight win, presents itself now in the form of a Saturday morning matinee on Long Island.

Thursday night in New Jersey, the team came alive in the second period, then rode the strength of a trio of third-period goals to dispatch the Devils 5-3 - and in the process, improved their road record against New York-area teams to 10-3-3 since the 2016-17 season.

The team’s fortunes have again taken a turn for the better, bolstered by new and returning faces such as Kevin Rooney, who scored his first goal as a Flame two nights ago and has centred a new-look fourth line alongside Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr.

So too, has the team's standing in the Western Conference table. All of a sudden, Calgary sits just one point shy of a wild card spot (as of the beginning of play Friday), and the team appears determined to keep pushing as we enter the final two-and-a-half months of the regular season.

It makes for tense moments, but also for exciting times, a scenario that head coach Ryan Huska knows will bring about full attention from his charges.

“We’re in that situation where we don’t have a choice,” Huska said Friday. “I feel like it’s a good thing for us, and I’ve liked the way our team game has been for a lot of the last two games.

“It’ll be a little different story for us (Saturday) with the way the team plays in New York here, compared to what we saw in New Jersey, so we have to make sure we’re ready to go.”

But there’s definitely a different feel about the group: one part youthful enthusiasm, another of newfound confidence that the team’s veterans figure is bringing a renewed sense of cohesiveness.

“I just like the energy and the pace, the way we’ve played together as a team the last couple of games,” Flames captain Mikael Backlund commented Friday.

It’s been great, it’s the deepest we’ve felt all year,” forward Blake Coleman added. “Obviously a lot of new bodies in the lineup, and a lot of energy brought to the group.

“I think we’re having fun, it’s been pretty infectious; it’s only two games, but we’re right back in the mix now thanks to that start.

“We’ve got two tough challenges to wrap up the trip here, if we can take advantage, it’ll be big.”

Huska said Friday he’s liked the Flames' enthusiasm since the group returned from the All-Star break, but he also drew parallels between Calgary’s recent form and that of Saturday’s opponent.

“I’ve really liked the way we’ve come back after the break with the energy and the excitement that we have,” he noted, “and when you watch and look at the way the Islanders have played, there’s a lot of the same things that you see over there.”

“We’ve got to finish this road trip off the right way, we want to make sure our team game is where it needs to be,” he added.

“This is going to be a tough test for us.”