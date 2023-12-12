5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights 

But despite having a bit of offensive swagger, the veteran forward is well-aware Monday's loss was an opportunity that fell by the wayside.

"It wasn't good enough," Coleman said following the game. "You knew they'd push, they're a good team.

"The building got loud, just too many mistakes, and a game that we should have put away."

The Flames were short-staffed on the blueline Monday. Chris Tanev left the game just 15 seconds into the proceedings after being on the receiving end of a hit from Colorado's Ross Colton along the end boards.

Head Coach Ryan Huska stopped short of using Tanev's injury as an excuse, though.

"It's not ideal losing a defenceman early like that, but the hard part in the game is that we score five goals but you can't give up six," the Calgary bench boss said. "There were mistakes that we made that we have to correct and fix in our zone, there's no doubt about that.

"Simple plays with the puck caused us a lot of problems in regards to the chances against (Monday), so we have to clean those areas up."

Nazem Kadri was all over the ice Monday. He became the first Flame to reach the 20-point mark this season after a goal and a helper against his former team.

But with another tough opponent on tap for this evening, Kadri knows all too well his group has to shake off the disappointment of Monday's loss.

"We've got no choice," he said.

"We've got a good Vegas team in a hostile building, so it's not getting any easier and we better be ready to play."