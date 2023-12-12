5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights 

1. Last Time Out
The Flames land in Vegas for a date with the defending Stanley Cup champs on the heels of a frustrating Monday evening in Colorado.
Architects of a half-dozen third-period rallies already this season, Calgary suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Avalanche, but get right back to work tonight against a Golden Knights team against whom they’ve enjoyed success already this season.
Click here for Monday's full recap.
Five different players lit the lamp for the Flames Monday including Yegor Sharangovich, who has found a home on Calgary’s top line, and is up to seven goals on the season after finding the back of the net in back-to-back contests.
Blake Coleman tallied his team-leading eighth goal of the campaign against Colorado; he’s more than a third over the way to matching his career-best 22-goal season (registered as a New Jersey Devil in 2018-19) - and after Monday's two-point effort, he has recorded five points over his last three games.