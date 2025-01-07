5 Things - Flames @ Ducks

1. Do It For Her

Ooh, mama!

As if the comforting, California sunshine wasn't enough to buoy their spirits, the Flames will have the league's best cheering section rooting them on tonight at the Honda Center.

Yes, the 2025 Moms Trip is officially off and running, with the players’ biggest fans on hand to offer their love, support, and some extra motivation as they take on a pair of Pacific Division rivals.

“I think these trips are so important,” Head Coach Ryan Huska said, with his own mother, Pam, by his side following Monday’s practice in Anaheim. “At times, you forget about all the work that a parent has done for you along the way and usually people talk about the dads. But in reality, a lot of times, the moms do a lot of the heavy lifting and the dads take a lot of the credit.

“For a lot of these players, they remember how important a player is – and in this case, their moms – in regards to getting them ready to play and maybe being their shoulder to cry on a lot of times, especially when they were younger players and they need a little advice. It always seems to be mom that they go to. I think the players are very fortunate to have their moms on this trip and it's so nice to have them be able to get a taste of what an NHL road trip is like.”