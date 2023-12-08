5 Things - Flames @ Devils

1. The (Former) Devil Wears Blasty

Saturday plans start a bit earlier this weekend, as the Flames close out their six-game homestand against the Devils in the team's first-ever Next Gen Game.

The contest marks the first meeting between Calgary and New Jersey since the two teams played trade partners in June; the Flames dealt Tyler Toffoli to the Devils for Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick (Aydar Suniev).

Since arriving in the Stampede City, Sharangovich - affectionately known as ‘Sharky’ - has settled into a top-six role, scoring five times while adding seven assists on a line with Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane.

He’s earned a spot on the powerplay, he kills penalties, and over Calgary’s six-game homestand, he’s been playing north of 20 minutes a night, for the most part.

For the 25-year-old, the move to Calgary represented a new opportunity, the kind of tale that Western folklore is built upon, and Sharangovich is working to take advantage of what’s been placed in front of him with the Flames.

“I have a lot of opportunity, a lot of ice time,” Sharangovich said Friday. “It’s fun to play with Lindy and Mangy.

“We just need to score more goals, because we’ve had a lot of chances the last couple of games.”