5 Things - Flames @ Canucks

1. About Last Night

It was deja-vu all over again, wasn't it?

An opening game deficit, away from home. A comeback, a point earned, and a triumph in extra time.

And for the second season in a row, the Flames picked up two valuable points on the road in their season-opener.

Tonight, one year to the day of that first dramatic comeback, they'll be back at Rogers Arena, with the goal of starting 2-0 top of mind.

"On the road, it's never easy to be the visiting team during a home opener," shootout hero Nazem Kadri said after Wednesday's wild 4-3 victory in Edmonton. "They came out flying, we were able to sustain the pressure and kind of build our game from there.

"That's a character win."

"(It) galvanizes the team," forward Blake Coleman, whose third-period tuck forced extra time, added. "You're down 3-0, you show as a group that you're willing to stick with it and start playing the right way, and we've shown in the past that we can win games coming from behind.

"Don't want to start that way, but our team showed a lot of resilience."

But as the team touched down in Vancouver in the wee hours of Thursday morning, head coach Ryan Huska cautioned that this season's work is only getting started.

"Much like an offensive player, if they get a point or find themselves on the scoresheet, they feel better about themselves," he said post-game. "When a team wins their first game, same thing. They feel better, but with our schedule now, we've got to shift gears pretty quickly and make sure that we're prepared to start the right way (Thursday)."

In front of another hostile crowd.

Taking part in another team's home opener.

But on the heels of that win, who can even wait for puck drop?