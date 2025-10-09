Comeback Kads!

Kadri scores shootout decider in 4-3 comeback win

gamer
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

EDMONTON — Matvei Gridin probably didn't expect to kickstart a comeback in his NHL debut.

But that's exactly what the 19-year-old forward did, scoring his first NHL goal on a fortuitous bounce to help his Flames mount a comeback to clip the Oilers 4-3 in a shootout at Rogers Place.

"A couple years ago, I played on PS," he smiled after the game. "Now I'm in there, so it feels nice."

Connor Zary and Blake Coleman added regulation-time markers, before Nazem Kadri ended proceedings in the eighth round of the shootout - the longest-such event in a season-opening game in NHL history.

"I like the way we stuck with it," head coach Ryan Huska commented post-game. "We found ourselves behind the eight-ball early, but I thought we got better as the night went on."

The Oilers took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring on a powerplay just shy of the midpoint before Andrew Mangiapane extended the advantage with 3:49 left in the frame.

After the hosts made it 3-0 on a powerplay marker by Leon Draisaitl, the Flames started to find their footing, even if it was an opposing foot that helped swing the momentum.

After being sent in down the right wing, Gridin carried the puck to the circle, spun, and fired a hard pass toward Matt Coronato at the back post. But to everyone's surprise, the puck caromed off an Edmonton skate in the slot and skipped past Stuart Skinner.

Gridin banks one in past Stuart Skinner

Just over two minutes later, Connor Zary found the back of the net on a Calgary powerplay, redirecting a floating puck past Skinner from just outside the crease to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Dustin Wolf did his part to keep the game tight, stopping Connor McDavid and Draisaitl with a pair of high-danger shoulder stops as the Oilers held their 3-2 lead after 40 minutes.

But that didn't last long.

And the Flames had another wild bounce to thank.

Off a dump-in, the puck spilled in front of Skinner just long enough for Coleman to stab at it, and the veteran winger got just enough of the disc to knife it through the Edmonton goaltender's legs and into the net, just 40 seconds into period three.

Coleman with a heads-up play to poke puck home just 20 seconds into third

Then, it was Wolf's time to shine. The Calgary puck-stopper turned aside all 13 shots he faced in the third period and overtime, including a quick reaction stop off Draisaitl with three minutes left.

Then, he stopped all four shots he faced in overtime, the last 89 seconds spent in the Flames zone as the Oilers tried to seal the game on a powerplay.

Which led to the shootout, Wolf stymying the likes of Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard before finally, opportunity fell to Kadri in the eighth round of the skill session.

And he made no mistake, lifting the puck past Skinner via the backhand to complete the comeback.

The victory marked Calgary's fourth consecutive season-opening triumph, and second in as many years to take place away from home.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Nazem Kadri - Adam Klapka

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Yegor Sharangovich

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

Coming Soon.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 22, EDM 35

Powerplay: CGY 1-3, EDM 2-3

Faceoffs: CGY 51.7%, EDM 48.3%

Hits: CGY 35, EDM 23

Blocked shots: CGY 17, EDM 18

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 10, EDM 18

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 4, EDM 7

GettyImages-2239462848
GettyImages-2239465285
GettyImages-2239465454
GettyImages-2239465491
GettyImages-2239465597
+42 GettyImages-2239465600
GettyImages-2239465703
GettyImages-2239465723
GettyImages-2239465740
GettyImages-2239465746
GettyImages-2239471160
GettyImages-2239471198
GettyImages-2239471221
GettyImages-2239471237
GettyImages-2239471244
GettyImages-2239471300
GettyImages-2239471344
GettyImages-2239471406
GettyImages-2239471492
GettyImages-2239471530
GettyImages-2239471652
GettyImages-2239472896
GettyImages-2239472929
GettyImages-2239473078
GettyImages-2239473214
GettyImages-2239473237
GettyImages-2239473238
GettyImages-2239473363
GettyImages-2239474711
GettyImages-2239474714
GettyImages-2239474723
GettyImages-2239474731
GettyImages-2239474771
GettyImages-2239474890
GettyImages-2239474927
GettyImages-2239474933
GettyImages-2239475006
GettyImages-2239475032
GettyImages-2239475118
GettyImages-2239475119
GettyImages-2239477816
GettyImages-2239478025
GettyImages-2239478151
GettyImages-2239481984
GettyImages-2239482055
GettyImages-2239482376
GettyImages-2239482410
GettyImages-2239482419

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Oilers 08.10.25

Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Up Next:

The Flames will travel to the West Coast for a duel with the Canucks Thursday evening at 8 p.m. MT on Sportsnet West. The home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 11 when Calgary hosts St. Louis at 2 p.m. MT CLICK FOR TICKETS

Related Content

CGY vs. WPG | Recap

News Feed

'Feel Different For Sure'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers

'Be The Hardest-Working Guy'

Flames Announce Opening Night Roster

'Exciting To Be Here'

Suncor Named Official Away-Game Jersey Sponsor of Calgary Flames

Flames Drop Shootout Decision To Jets

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

Training Camp Notebook - 03.10.25

Preseason Preview - Flames vs. Jets

Future Watch Update - 02.10.25

Flames Extend Head Coach Ryan Huska

Flames Fall To Canucks

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks - 01.10.25

Training Camp Notebook - 01.10.25

Preseason Preview - Flames vs. Canucks

The Chase Returns For Season 2