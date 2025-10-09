Comeback Kads!

EDMONTON — Matvei Gridin probably didn't expect to kickstart a comeback in his NHL debut.

But that's exactly what the 19-year-old forward did, scoring his first NHL goal on a fortuitous bounce to help his Flames mount a comeback to clip the Oilers 4-3 in a shootout at Rogers Place.

"A couple years ago, I played on PS," he smiled after the game. "Now I'm in there, so it feels nice."

Connor Zary and Blake Coleman added regulation-time markers, before Nazem Kadri ended proceedings in the eighth round of the shootout - the longest-such event in a season-opening game in NHL history.

"I like the way we stuck with it," head coach Ryan Huska commented post-game. "We found ourselves behind the eight-ball early, but I thought we got better as the night went on."