5 Things - Flames @ Canadiens

FBTW
1. Bonjour Montreal

The Flames are wrapping up their three-game all-Canadian road swing this evening when they take on the Canadiens at the Bell Centre at 5 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960) and are looking to close out this journey on the right note.

Calgary picked up a point in Toronto on Friday note but ultimately dropped the decision 5-4 in a shootout and fell 4-1 to the Senators on Saturday night. While the results are not what they would have liked, there were bright spots in both games that give the club a boost heading into this evening's contest.

"I think there’s still some momentum for us, we had a tough period in the third period in Ottawa but other than that, we did some good things in the first two periods," head coach Ryan Huska said of the trip. "Three of our last four games, we feel like we’ve played well, we’ve given ourselves chances; there’s been moments or lapses within those games that we have to eliminate from our play, but now it’s shifting gears, again, and getting ourselves ready and excited for (tonight)."

One of the biggest positive factors in the club's last handful of games is the play of their youngsters. Connor Zary has meshed seamlessly into a top-six role since he was recalled from the Calgary Wranglers, scoring two goals and four points through his first five games in the league. Martin Pospisil has also been an impact player since his recall and has played a key role in both road games with a goal that sent Friday's tilt into extra time and a beautiful dish to Blake Coleman to get the Flames on the board in Ottawa.

The pair of rookies skated on a line together during Monday's practice, with veteran Nazem Kadri centering them, and could start tonight's match-up playing together.

Another bright spot comes in the form of Jacob Markstrom, who fully took part in practice on Monday. The netminder has been out of the lineup since last Tuesday with a minor injury but could return this evening.

"It was good," Markstrom said after the skate. "Obviously, it’s always frustrating when you’re not practicing, and you’re not playing games with the guys. It’s been a few days since I had a practice with the team, since we played back-to-back, but it was good to be out there. Body feels good."

The Flames spent a good deal of time working on their powerplay during Monday's practice, trying out a couple of new units.

"We're trying to find something that works but I think it's more about finding an identity for it too," Huska said. "So we're trying to get it be a little quicker with what it's doing, a little bit more aggressive with shooting the puck.

"We've got to continue to work on it and I think that's always something that needs to be touched on and dealt with every day. Once you get yourself to the point where everybody understands what they're looking to do, it becomes a little bit more predictable to each other, then it will start gaining some traction."

2. Know Your Enemy

The Canadiens have picked up wins in two of their last three games but are coming off of a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday evening. Mike Matheson and Arber Xhekaj scored in the setback while Jake Allen made 32 saves on 35 shots.

After a scoreless first period, the Habs gave up three goals in the second frame which was a hole they could not climb out of. They were able to score twice in the final 20 minutes but the Canucks also put two in the back of the net, halting their win streak.

"It's tough when you give up three in a period," Allen told reporters afterwards. "It wasn't a terrible period, just I think a little bit of execution from everyone wasn't as sharp. We battled in the third period, we gave ourselves a chance, but one goal is easier to come back from than three. But it was definitely not as sharp as the last couple of nights but we get the day off (on Monday), we're still playing some good hockey, I think we should keep our heads held high."

Cole Caufield leads the Canadiens in scoring this season with five goals and 14 points. Rounding out the top three scorers are Monahan and Nick Suzuki with six goals and 13 points each.

Allen and Sam Montembeault have both played in seven games this season, with Allen in net in Sunday's setback. Allen has a 3-3-1 record with a 3.30 GAA and a .911 save percentage while Montembeault is 3-2-1 with a 2.89 GAA and a .905 save percentage.

2023-24 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
14.9%
26th
Canadiens
23.0%
10th
Penalty Kill
 
 
Flames
87.0%
5th
Canadiens
76.2%
20th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
53.65%
9th
Canadiens
48.03%
19th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
51.78%
13th
Canadiens
52.26%
12th

3. Fast Facts

Captain, Oh My Captain

With his assist on Friday night in Toronto, Flames captain Mikael Backlund drew just two-points shy of 500 in his NHL career and is looking to become the 11th player in Flames franchise history to achieve the milestone. The most recent Flame to record his 500th point as captain was Mark Giordano who did so with an assist on Apr. 4th, 2021, against Toronto. Backlund has also skated in the third-most games in franchise history with 922, trailing only Giordano (949) and Jarome Iginla (1,219).

History Against The Habs

Since the Flames and Canadiens met in the 1989 Stanley Cup Finals, the two clubs have played 70 contests, with the Flames holding a 31-29-5-5 advantage. The Flames and Canadiens have played in four different venues including the Montreal Forum where the Flames went 2-5-1 in their final games in the Forum, the Bell Centre where the Flames have a record of 8-13-2-2, the Scotiabank Saddledome where the Flames have a 20-11-2-3 advantage and a lone match-up at McMahon Stadium for the 2011 Heritage Classic where the Flames won 4-0.

Good Bread

Andrew Mangiapane currently has 99 career NHL goals and is looking to become one of just eight active sixth-round draft picks to eclipse 100 NHL goals, joining; Anders Lee (drafted in 2009), Cam Atkinson (drafted in 2008), Mark Stone (drafted in 2010), Nick Bonino (drafted in 2007), Pat Maroon (drafted in 2007), Jared Spurgeon (drafted in 2008), and Jesper Bratt (drafted in 2016).

4. Roster Notes

The Flames held a full skate on Monday, using the following lines and pairings:

FORWARDS

Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Yegor Sharangovich - Dillon Dube - Walker Duehr/A.J. Greer

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone/Dennis Gilbert

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Blake Coleman

The veteran has been rock-solid for the Flames as of late, with points in his last three skates and 11 shots in that stretch. Coleman currently sits fifth in team scoring with four goals and six points through 14 games.

Coleman puts home the Pospisil feed to bring the Flames within one

On Monday, he skated alongside his usual centreman in Mikael Backlund and left winger Jonathan Huberdeau. 

Canadiens - Sean Monahan

In his second season in Montreal, the former Flame has settled in with the Habs and is tied for second in team scoring with six goals and 13 points this year. He heads into tonight's game with four points in his last five games, all of which are assists.