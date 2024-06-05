2024 NHL Draft Class - Sam Dickinson

BUFFALO - You’ll have to excuse Sam Dickinson for arriving a bit late to the NHL Combine.

After all, his season with the London Knights only came to an end a few days ago.

Dickinson, the No. 7-ranked North American skater for this year’s NHL Draft, was a stalwart on the London blueline, putting up 70 points (18G, 52A) during the regular season before helping lead the team to an OHL championship.

A pretty cool experience - and exclamation point - on this, his first season of NHL Draft eligibility.

“Just to play in London alone is so awesome, and to be able to get that OHL championship this year, with such a special group that we had, was truly something I’ll remember forever,” the Toronto native said Wednesday between meetings. “For me personally, it was a huge accomplishment to be able to get that done, in a year like this that was so important.

“I couldn’t be more happy for our whole team.”

There’s a Flames connection for Dickinson in London, too.

Mark Hunter, the Knights’ owner, vice-president and GM, was on Calgary’s 1989 Stanley Cup team - and amid his duties at the Memorial Cup last week, took time to FaceTime the ’89 squad as it gathered to recreate that iconic Cup-winning photo last week at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Hunter, along with brother Dale, has made London an OHL institution, a place that Dickinson is happy to call his junior hockey home.