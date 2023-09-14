Life's a Peach

THE FORWARDS

All eyes will be on a pair of recent first-round selections - Matt Coronato and Sam Honzek - along with handful of prospects who experienced their first taste of pro hockey this past campaign.

Coronato will hit the ice for his first Young Stars Classic experience after making his NHL debut last season against the San Jose Sharks in the regular season finale on April. 12. The 20-year-old racked up 72 points and 38 goals in his two seasons with Harvard, with 20 of his markers this past season tied for second on the squad.

Fans will get their first chance to watch Honzek in Flames colours, after the winger was selected 16th overall in the past draft. The 18-year-old finished second in team scoring with the Vancouver Giants with 56 points in 43 games, his first season playing in North America.

Parker Bell and Lucas Ciona both enjoyed successful years with their respected ‘Dub clubs. Bell placed second in team scoring with the Tri-City Americans with 64 points in 55 games, and appeared in two games with Wranglers, collecting a point.

Ciona crushed his previous best of 35 with 75 points and added nine points in the post-season to help lead the Thunderbirds to a WHL Championship. The sixth-round pick in 2021 chipped in with four points in the Memorial Cup.

William Stromgren, a second-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, skated in 45 games with Brynas in the SHL before skating in two games with the Wranglers to get a taste of North American pro hockey.

Jaden Lipinski joins friend and teammate Honzek, after being selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. Lipinski finished third in team scoring with the Giants, setting a career high 51 points after posting 17 In his rookie season.

Adam Klapka, Rory Kerins and Ilya Nikolaev all played pro hockey. Klapka played in first season the Wranglers, with Kerins and Nikolaev splitting time in the AHL and ECHL. Klapka had 25 points in the regular season and added four goals in the post-season. Kerins, a sixth-round selection in 2020, collected 26 points with the Rapid City Rush, and added two points in six games with the Wranglers. Nikolaev skated in five games in the AHL, and appeared in 40 with the Rush, ending with 33 points in 40 tilts.

Mark Duarte, Oliver Peer, Nathan Pilling and Oliver Tulk are all back from their time at Flames Development Camp. Duarte, having signed with the Wranglers this past summer, ended his OHL career with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, collecting a career best 48 points. Peer’s 45 assists were good for third on the Windsor Spitfires roster, and his 67 points were a massive jump from the nine in his rookie year. Pilling started the 2022-23 year with the Moose Jaw Warriors, scoring seven goals in 23 games before being dealt to the Edmonton Oil Kings where he scored three times in 12 skates. Tulk enjoyed a successful sophomore year with the Hitmen, finishing second on the squad with 68 points, improving on the 19 the year prior, and added three points in five playoff clashes.