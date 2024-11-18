Featured Speakers

Aisha Chaney is a 3-time Emmy Award winning Production Executive with 20 years of experience. She rejoined ESPN in October 2021 as Coordinating Producer II of SportsCenter from Los Angeles after spending 8 years in a senior leadership role at NFL Network.

During her time at NFL Network from 2013-2021, Aisha grew as a producer on shows like NFL GameDay Morning, Total Access and GameDay Live and had the distinct opportunity to produce the NFL Schedule Release Show from Sofi Stadium in 2021. Aisha was also a co-chair of the NFL’s Black Engagement Network for two years and helped create programs to grow and retain employees like Executive Office Hours and Mentor Circles, as a member of Brian Rolapp’s NFL Media & Business DEI Committee.

Aisha started her career in Bristol, CT as a production assistant in 2004 and worked on a variety of shows like NFL Countdown, NFL Live, NBA Countdown and SportsCenter. She was selected to be part of the original staff that launched production of SportsCenter from LA in 2009 as well as SportsNation from LA in 2013. In her current role as CP of the LA SportsCenter, Aisha has been a decisive people leader who stresses accountability, while cultivating collaboration and encouraging her staff to be their authentic selves. She genuinely cares more about the human than the output and has developed a proven track record in establishing strong relationships with her talent and staff, to successfully encourage growth and ultimately create compelling, meaningful, and inclusive content. Aisha and her producing team helped increase ratings for the LA SportsCenter last year by 22%, in year over year growth.

Aisha also serves as an ESPN Power of Women mentor for the third straight year, was a part of the ESPN Mentorship Circles in 2022 and collaborates with the LA Culture and Engagement Committee at ESPN. She has represented the company at the National Association of Black Journalists Convention the past three years, not only helping to recruit young professionals and students, but she’s leant her unique perspective on Production panels during the ESPN Sports Media Summit to shine a light on all aspects of the producing process.

While she loves cheering for Aaron Rodgers, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Edwards, Aisha spends most of her time out of the office as a single mom of her beautiful 10-year-old son, Ashton Jeremiah. She’s a proud graduate of Howard University and has certificates from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business for completing the WISE Executive Leadership Institute in 2023 and from NYU for completing the NYU-NFL Sports Executive Education Program in 2021. Aisha grew up in the Bay Area but has called Los Angeles home for nearly 16 years.