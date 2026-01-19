Ducks Look to Keep Rolling vs. Rangers

Anaheim goes for a fourth straight win as it hosts the Rangers tonight at Honda Center (7 p.m. PT)

IMG_0498
By Hayley Elwood
AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks (24-21-3) welcome the Rangers (21-22-6) to Honda Center before Anaheim hits the road for a five-game road trip.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

The Ducks notched their third win in a row (3-0-0) on Saturday beating the Kings, 2-1, in overtime. Anaheim closed this season’s Freeway Faceoff taking three-of-four against L.Awhere each of those wins was clinched in overtime or shootouts.

After going through some adversity this season, head coach Joel Quenneville knows how important it is to take what’s been working in these three wins and utilize it towards tonight’s game against the Rangers.

“That’s gotta be our mindset, continue building on that standard that we play with,” Quenneville said. “How well we play without the puck is important and let’s be hard to play against, playing that way.”

Beckett Sennecke extended his point streak to five games courtesy of an assist vs the Kings. He now has 38 points on the season (15 goals, 23 points) which is good for second among all rookies, three points behind Canadiens right winger Ivan Demidov (41).

“He’s got a good attitude about the game,” Quenneville said of his 19-year-old rookie. “Likes the game, wants to play more … He’s got a nice future, that’s for sure.”

These two teams last met in mid-December with the Ducks beating the Rangers, 4-1. New York comes into this game off a 6-3 win over the Flyers. When they travel this season, the Rangers are 16-9-2 with an 86–73 goal differential.

Jacob Trouba, who was traded to Anaheim from New York last season, discussed how his current team can find success against his now foe, drawing on both what worked the last time they played, and what’s been effective during this three-game winning streak.

“Last game they scored a lot of goals [and] Mika’s (Zibanejad) been hot which is good to see,” Trouba said of the Rangers. “I think staying consistent with our game and simplicity and what made us successful the last couple (games) is what we’ll stick to.”

Artemi Panarin leads the team in assists (36) and points (54) while Zibanejad paces the club in goals (21). Zibanejad has recorded a point in eight-straight games, tied for the third-longest active streak in the league. He’s also coming off a game where he set the franchise record for the most power play goals in team history.

According to Quenneville, former Ranger Chris Kreider will return to Anaheim’s lineup and Lukas Dostal will get the start for the home team this evening.

News Feed

Granlund scores in OT, lifts Ducks past Kings

PREVIEW: Ducks and Kings Run It Back in Anaheim

Ducks Rally Past Kings in Shootout

PREVIEW: Ducks Head Up to LA to Tangle With Kings

Ducks Acquire Viel from Boston

Dostal makes 24 saves, Ducks hold off Stars to end 9-game slide

Quinn scores twice, Sabres hold off Ducks for 3rd straight win

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Do Some Sabre Rattling Tonight in Buffalo

Hurricanes score 4 straight, defeat Ducks for 3rd win in row

Top Local Chefs Unite for 25th Annual Dux in Tux  Presented by Honda Sunday, Jan. 11

PREVIEW: Ducks Have Carolina On Their Minds

Ducks and Disneyland Resort to Host Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure Park Sunday, Feb. 22

Ducks Recall Washe from San Diego

PREVIEW: Former Teammates and Friends Flock to Philly for Ducks-Flyers

Ducks Recall Husso from San Diego

Ducks Prospects Pettersson and Nilson Win Gold for Sweden 

Sourdif scores 1st NHL hat trick, Capitals hold off Ducks

PREVIEW: Ducks Start Road Trip in Nation’s Capital 