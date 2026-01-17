PREVIEW: Ducks and Kings Run It Back in Anaheim

The Ducks (23-21-3) take on the Kings (19-16-12) in the second of a back-to-back series between the two teams.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will air exclusively on Victory+.

On Friday night, Anaheim got its second win in a row with a thrilling 3-2 shootout victory over the Kings. Ryan Strome had a goal in the win, while Tim Washe, who was recalled from San Diego earlier this month, scored the first goal of his NHL careerwhich tied the game in the second period.

"So special," Washe said of his goal. "It was a great play from Ross (Johnston) to take it to the net, great shot from [Trouba]. They have an active back wall here, so good bounce off the wall there. Just a special moment. The guys made it really awesome for me."

“In the second period, we had a great stretch there,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “Beck (Beckett Sennecke) had a great game. Dosty (Lukas Dostal) was outstanding. We turned some pucks over and got some pucks to the net that we checked well. We played hard knowing that this team has a way of preventing [ways] for you to get close to the net and scored some greasy and some ugly goals. But we did have some good looks that didn’t go in as well. It was a hard-fought game, but the teams knew what was on the line and we get to go right back at it.”

After a scoreless third period and overtime, Mason McTavish came through in the clutch for the Ducks, scoring the deciding goal in the shootout. McTavish improved to 4-for-4 in shootouts this season while Anaheim is 5-0 when the game reaches that point.

Ahead of tonight’s game, Beckett Sennecke and Jackson LaCombe both look to continue their active point streaks. Sennecke had two assists and a shootout goal extending his point streak to four games while Jackson LaCombe’s assist extended his streak to six games yesterday evening.

“He had a monster game,” Quenneville said of the rookie. “He was dangerous every time he touched the ice and he touched the puck. I don’t think anybody played as much as he did up front in a game this year, but he deserved it.”

The Ducks announced Friday that Leo Carlsson will miss three to five weeks after undergoing a procedure to a Morel-Lavallée lesion in his left thigh. Additionally, Troy Terry was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 6 while the team recalled Sam Colangelo from the Gulls.

After a color rush on Friday, the regular season Freeway Faceoff concludes with the two teams wearing jersey swaps tonight. The Ducks will be in their away jerseys while the Kings will wear their alternates.