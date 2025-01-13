Twelve Los Angeles Sports Teams Unite to Donate in Support of Those Impacted by LA Fires

As the people of Los Angeles and its surrounding communities begin the long recovery from the region’s devastating fires, 12 professional sports organizations – Angel City FC, the Angels, Chargers, Clippers, Dodgers, Ducks, Galaxy, Kings, LAFC, Lakers, Rams and Sparks – have pledged a combined donation of more than $8 million to support victims in need, as well as those fighting the fires.

Beneficiaries of the teams’ contributions include the American Red Cross, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund, Team Rubicon and various local animal rescue organizations.

Bolstering their financial contributions, the 12 teams (in partnership with the teams’ own foundations) have also joined forces with Fanatics and the Fanatics Foundation to distribute $3 million worth of Fanatics merchandise to Angelenos who have been evacuated from their homes. In addition to the apparel items being donated by Fanatics, teams are collectively contributing thousands more items that will be given out at three upcoming events. These events will also feature individual teams’ community partners on site at various locations distributing personal hygiene kits, school supplies, sneakers and more. Evacuated victims of the fires will be able to participate in the distribution events on Friday, January 17 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at three locations – Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and BMO Stadium.

Angelenos with proof of residency in evacuated Zip Codes will be eligible to attend. Additionally, bus transportation is being offered to help individuals residing in area evacuation shelters with travel to stadium distribution sites. Lunch will be provided to individuals and families at the stadium events.

Fanatics, professional leagues and Los Angeles sports organizations partnered on Friday, January 10 to launch an “LA Strong” collection of t-shirts and sweatshirts, with all proceeds benefiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the American Red Cross. Fans can visit fanatics.com/lastrong to purchase the limited items and support communities in need.

Teams reveal their own initiatives and continue to support fire victims, frontline workers and impacted communities through their own foundations and in partnership with local partners in the weeks and months to come. Together and individually, the sports franchises of Los Angeles recognize the importance of being present for the communities who have supported them so strongly.