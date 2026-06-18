Terry Undergoes Successful Surgery

Ducks forward Troy Terry underwent successful surgery on June 9 to address hip impingement and a labral tear. He has begun the rehabilitation process and is expected to make a full recovery in approximately 5-6 months.

Terry further established himself as one of the inspirational leaders of the Ducks after battling through injuries all season and appearing in the first postseason of his eight-year career. The 28-year-old had 3-8=11 points (good for second on the team) in 12 playoff games.

He had 19-38=57 in just 61 games during the regular season and became the fifth player in Ducks history to record five straight seasons with 50 or more points. Terry led Anaheim in plus/minus, tied for second in assists and was fourth in points.

He scored 6-6=12 points in the final 5:00 of regulation this season and also scored 2-4=6 points on game-tying or game-winning goals in the final 2:00 of regulation and OT.