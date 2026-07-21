Ducks Extend Contract of Gulls GM Paterson

The Ducks have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with San Diego Gulls General Manager Rick Paterson.

“Rick has established an identity in San Diego that reflects our own in Anaheim and built a successful pipeline for development,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “We are happy to see him continue to be part of the Anaheim Ducks family, one he has been a part of for more than two decades.”

Paterson is entering his third season as General Manager of the Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). The 2026-27 season will mark Paterson’s 22nd season with the Anaheim Ducks organization. In his two seasons as General Manager, Paterson’s efforts helped the Gulls improve year over year, seeing a three-point increase from 2023-24 to 2024-25 and a 12-point increase from 2024-25 to 2025-26, culminating in the Gulls first postseason appearance since the 2021-22 season.

Paterson has over 40 years of experience as a player, coach and scout, and has won the Stanley Cup four times. Along with his Stanley Cup championship with the Ducks in 2007, he won the title with Tampa Bay (2004) and Pittsburgh (1991 & 1992). Prior to being named General Manager, Paterson spent time as Director of Professional Scouting, Director of Player Personnel and Professional Scout for the Ducks.

Prior to joining the Ducks, Paterson spent seven years with the Tampa Bay Lightning, winning the Stanley Cup in 2004 as the club’s Chief Professional Scout. He was inducted into the Kingston & District Sports Hall of Fame (Ontario) on May 4, 2012.

After retiring from the NHL as a player, Paterson joined the Pittsburgh Penguins as an Assistant Coach from 1988-93, winning the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992. He coached the Penguins’ International Hockey League affiliate in Cleveland from 1993-97 and joined the Tampa Bay Lightning as Assistant Coach in 1997-98. Paterson remained in that role until being named a Professional Scout prior to the start of the 1999-00 season.

As a player, Paterson spent 10 years in the Chicago Blackhawks organization from 1978-1988. He was drafted by the club in the third round (46th overall) of the 1978 NHL Entry Draft. He appeared in 430 NHL games, scoring 50-43=93 points. Paterson also appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs eight times with Chicago, scoring 7-10=17 points in 63 games.

At age 15, Paterson was considered one of the top hockey players in Ontario. He played with the Cornwall Royals of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 1973-78, scoring 128-237=365 points in 342 games. In his final year in Cornwall (1977-78), he exploded with 58-80=138 points in 71 games. Paterson was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2002. In addition, he won the Bronze Medal at the 1978 World Junior Championships with Team Canada.