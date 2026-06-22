Ducks Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

The Ducks today announced the club’s 2026 preseason schedule, which includes four exhibition contests all in the state of California prior to the start of the club’s 2026-27 regular season campaign.



The Ducks will host two home games at Honda Center and participate in two road contests. Anaheim’s home games include Sunday, Sept. 20 vs. the San Jose Sharks (1 p.m.) and Wednesday, Sept. 23 vs. the Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m.). The club’s road games will include Thursday, Sept. 24 against San Jose at SAP Center (7 p.m.) and Saturday, Sept. 26 against Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena (1 p.m. PT).



Tickets to both home exhibition games are included for Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance Season Ticket Memberships in 2026-27, starting as low as $34 per game. Fans have the opportunity to explore the best available season seats to purchase 2026-27 Orange Alliance Memberships and the benefits of being a member. Fans can learn more about memberships by visiting AnaheimDucks.com/OAMemberships or calling 1-877-WILD-WING. Individual tickets for Anaheim’s 2026 preseason home games will go on sale later this summer.



Below is Anaheim’s complete 2026 preseason schedule:

Sunday, Sept. 20 vs. San Jose at Honda Center (1 p.m.)

Wednesday, Sept. 23 vs. Los Angeles at Honda Center (7 p.m.)

Thursday, Sept. 24 vs. San Jose at SAP Center (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 26 vs. Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena (1 p.m.)