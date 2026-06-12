Sennecke Named to NHL All-Rookie Team

The Ducks announced today that right wing Beckett Sennecke was named to the 2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team. He becomes Anaheim’s eighth NHL All-Rookie Team selection and fifth forward, joining Cutter Gauthier (2024-25), Trevor Zegras (2021-22), John Gibson (2015-16), Hampus Lindholm (2013-14), Frederik Anderson (2013-14), Bobby Ryan (2008-09) and Paul Kariya (1994-94). Voting was conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the regular season.

Sennecke, 20 (1/28/06), was named a Calder Memorial Trophy finalist this season, after scoring 23-37=60 points with 62 penalty minutes (PIM) in 82 games with the Ducks. He co-led all NHL rookies in goals, led in even-strength goals (21) and was second in points, assists and shots (197). He was one of six NHL rookies this season to skate in all 82 games and one of three rookies in Ducks history to appear in all 82 contests (Cutter Gauthier in 2024-25 and Dustin Penner in 2006-07).

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (third overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Sennecke ranked third among Ducks leaders in scoring and goals while he was fourth in assists. His 18 goals as a teenager were the most in a single season in Ducks history and the most by a Ducks teenager all-time.

The 6-3, 206-pound forward’s 23 goals were tied for third all-time among Ducks rookies in goals in a season, trailing only Bobby Ryan (31) and Dustin Penner (29). Sennecke is the youngest player in Ducks history to reach 60 points while also the only player to do so within the first two seasons following his draft. His 60 points and 37 assists were each one shy of tying the Ducks rookie records in a single season, trailing only Trevor Zegras (61 points, 38 assists in 2021-22).

The Toronto, Ontario native scored his first career hat trick Jan. 25 at Calgary (3-0=3), the third player in NHL history to score three goals including the overtime winner at under 20 years old, and the ninth rookie in NHL history to record a hat trick which included an overtime goal. He recorded a career-long eight-game point streak Nov. 17-Dec. 1 (1-7=8, +8), the longest by a teenager in Ducks history and tied for the longest by a rookie in Ducks history (also Paul Kariya in 1994-95). He scored the game-tying goal with .01 seconds left in regulation Dec. 9 at Pittsburgh, tied for the latest game-tying shorthanded goal in NHL history at 19:59 of the third period. He became the first rookie in NHL history to score a game-tying goal in the final second of regulation while shorthanded and the seventh rookie to score a goal that late in regulation ever.

Sennecke appeared in all 12 Ducks 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff games, scoring 5-1=6 points. He co-led Anaheim in playoff goals (5), tying the club rookie record for goals in a postseason which remains tops among all NHL rookies this postseason. He had a four-game goal streak May 6-12 (4-1=5), the longest by any rookie in the playoffs since 2017 (Auston Matthews: 4 GP w/ TOR).